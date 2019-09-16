Why Isko Moreno, other Metro Manila mayors refused to suspend classes despite rains

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno’s exclusion of college students from his suspension announcement was questioned online since some areas around universities and schools are flood-prone.

Other mayors neither ordered suspensions because the state weather bureau has no advisory that informs them to do so.

As early as 1 a.m. on September 16, Manila’s public information office announced the suspension of classes from pre-school to senior high school only due to inclement weather.

Then, at 6 a.m, the agency shared a screenshot of PAGASA’s weather bulletin for greater Metro Manila area.

“Metro Manila and the rest of GMMA will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds coming from the southwest will prevail over these areas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough,” the bulletin read.

The local government also advised its residents living near main drainage systems to keep safe.

“Manila has 31 esteros: 11 in Districts 1 and 2, 9 in Districts 3 and 4, and 11 in Districts 5 and 6. The Manila City government advises citizens living near main drainage systems to keep safe,” the tweet read.

As of press time, there’s no new suspension announcement posted on Manila’s social accounts.

Some college students, meanwhile, raised concerns that several roads near their schools are non-passable even with light rainfall.

Kung totoong Batang Maynila si Isko Moreno alam dapat niya kung gaano ka hirap ma stranded kapag bumaha sa Maynila. There is already an advisory from Pagasa that flash floods may happen in Manila anywhere from 4am-10am. Paano naging immune ang mga college students sa baha? — Iñigo Abellar #NoToROTC (@InigoAbellar) September 16, 2019

One Twitter user noted the irony that Moreno previously lashed out against a school for disobeying his orders of class suspensions on all levels due to Tropical Depression Egay.

The University of the East pushed through with its classes for college students that day.

I remember how Yorme Isko's rage exploded over UE's announcement not including college students in suspension. Now, he is doing the same thing. #WalangPasok #WalangMayor — marot (@jmrsrd) September 15, 2019

In the advisory, PAGASA warned that Metro Manila may experience “possible flash floods” due to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

It did not indicate any heavy rainfall or storm warning in the region.

The recent weather disturbance was Tropical Depression Marilyn but it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last September 15.

However, several parts of the country which includes Metro Manila will still experience light to heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Heavy rainfall

The state weather bureau has yet to announce a new weather disturbance. It also disproved online rumors of a new incoming super typhoon named Neneng.

PAGASA, however, warned of the rainfall that the southwest monsoon will bring, particularly in low-lying areas in the National Capital Region.

The weather agency’s 6-12-hour forecast for Metro Manila and neighboring cities stated that these locations will “experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. Light to strong winds coming from the southwest will prevail over these areas and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough.”

The agency specifically issued a rainfall warning no. 4 to Metro Manila at 11 a.m.

“Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains affecting Metro Manila, Bataan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon which may persist within 2-3 hours,” the new announcement read.

Such information was also what Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto relied on when he explained to his constituents his reason for not suspending classes last August.