Siblings from these two Filipino families are all board exam top-notchers

What are the odds? Young graduates from two families are included among the top ten of board exam passers.

Children from the Peralta family were topnotchers of their batches of Physician Licensure Examination passers.

Twin brothers from the Delos Santos family were also named among topnotchers of two different both board exams which results came out last September 6.

Family of medical board passers

A certain @perriemeter shared a Facebook post of Eric Peralta whose three children were all topnotchers of the board exams and recipients of Latin honors at the University of Santo Tomas.

In the screenshot, Bianca Peralta, who was the eldest, was the top 6 in the medical board exams or PLE of 2015. Eryka Peralta became top 6 in 2017 and Frederico Peralta, the youngest, laded first this year.

“The road Ana and I traveled as parents to these three has been long and bumpy. At this point, we can securely rest on the belief that their wings are already strong enough to make it excellently on their own,” Eric said in the post.

“In a few days from now on, we will be filling our small treasure chest with our 10th and last real gold! This is the only kind of treasure that we have and what we have ever dreamed of,” he added.

His wife Ana shared in an interview that they were in “cloud nine” when they found out about the results of the recent board exams. Both Ana and Eric are also doctors.

“Sobrang happy. We’re on cloud nine. Hindi ko madi-define yung feeling kasi yung isa nagkaroon, yung pangalawa ganun din. Pero ito yung ultimate, finale top 1 pa. Ang sarap ng feeling,” Ana told GMA News.

They were already exposed to the medical profession early on, the children said, and their parents were inspirations to them.

Ana advised parents to support their children regardless how busy they are at work.

“Give all the support that you can give to your children. No matter how busy you are, find time para talagang masuportahan,” she said.

Twins who made it

Previously, twin brothers Jose Gabriel Delos Santos and Jose Raphael Delos Santos also topped the recent electrical engineering and nursing licensure exams respectively.

Their uncle Jovenal Gaspar Madulid shared these achievements on Facebook on September 8.

#kmjs SI KAMBALMother: Elizabeth Madulid Delos SantosBorn pre-mature twin babies at exactly 7months of my… Posted by Jovenal Gaspar Madulid on Sunday, September 8, 2019

Madulid cited a message from the twins’ mother Elizabeth Madulid Delos Santos on his post. She recalled how her children were born prematurely but they eventually grew up healthy young men.

“Born pre-mature twin babies at exactly seven months of my pregnancy, with 3lbs weight each. Para lang daw kuting as the best description of some. At that time, the doctor told me that ‘alagaang mabuti, baka di magtagal.’ Luckily, parehong lumaking healthy, mabait at matalino,” part of the post read.

She said that the family was only hoping for them to pass the board exams at first.

They were surprised that Jose Raphael got 8th place in the nursing board exams while Jose Gabriel was 6th in the electrical engineering board exams.

“God gave us so much blessings. From premature babies na baka daw ‘di magtagal, [they] turned [out] healthy… and now received special gift from God,” she said.