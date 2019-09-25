Reading directories: How defeated party-list nominee Mocha Uson is faring post elections

After losing in the 2019 midterm polls, controversial blogger and former Malacañang official Mocha Uson is once again gaining attention for her recent endeavors involving House of Representative officials.

In her Facebook page, Uson shared a picture of her reading the 18th Congress’ House Members Directory which lists down all of the members in the lower chamber.

Her caption reads: “Kilalalin ang inyong kongresista. Sino ang gusto niyong unahin natin na ma-interview?”

It gained unfavorable comments from some Filipinos who thought it appeared staged or at the very least, pretentious.

Kilalalin ang inyong kongresista. Sino ang gusto niyong unahin natin na ma-interview? #HouseOfThePeople Posted by MOCHA USON BLOG on Friday, September 20, 2019

“Magpapanggap ka na nga lang na nagbabasa, iyong directory pa,” a Twitter user said.

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHA tawang tawa ako sobrang interested niya sa directory, ano kaya laman?????” said another user.

“Nakakaloka. Parang ang lalim ng binabasa niya, eh directory lang pala,” another Twitter user commented.

Election lawyer Emil Marañon shared the photo and jokingly wrote that Uson should be given a job instead.

“Give her work please, para ‘di na magbasa ng phone directory,” he tweeted.

It was not the first time that a picture of Uson doing such an activity earned criticisms from the online community.

Two years ago, the blogger shared a picture of her reading books in preparation for her plans to enter law school.

Some Filipinos noticed that the books were facing the viewer instead of her—the reader—which led them to assume it might be staged.

“These books are meant for the camera as it is facing the camera and not to her. This is a nice show!” a Facebook user commented.

Maraming salamat DPWH Sec. Mark Villar and Build Build Build Chairperson Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo para sa mga libro na magagamit sa pag-aaral ng law.Mark Villar Posted by MOCHA USON BLOG on Wednesday, December 6, 2017

A Facebook user claiming to be a law student shared a more detailed observation of the picture.

“Students are not advised to purchase books unless the professor recommends a specific book because their syllabus is primarily based on a single author,” she wrote in the comments section.

“No notes, no pens, no highlighters. How is she studying if she’s not taking any notes. It’s like the codals were strewn together on her desk,” the user added.

What’s with the House of Representatives directory?

On the same day that Uson shared a picture of her reading the Congress directory, she met with House assistant majority leader Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon party-list).

Uson interviewed her about the reemergence of polio in the Philippines and discussed measures to prevent it.

RELATED: Bright idea: Get celebrities to promote vaccination amid polio outbreak

We are this close to ending Polio.Paalala po sa mga magulang:Sa Oktubre na po ang simula ng Polio mass vaccination…. Posted by MOCHA USON BLOG on Friday, September 20, 2019

It appeared as if Uson is involved in another endeavor where she would interview district and party-list representatives for her blog under the hashtag “#HouseOfThePeople.”

Prior to Herrera-Dy, she has interviewed Rep. Mario Vittorio Mariño (Batangas Fifth District), chairperson of the House Committee on Government Reorganization, about updates on the establishment of an OFW-centered department.

It could be recalled that Uson ran as a representative of the “AA-Kasosyo” party-list in this year’s midterm elections. It lost and failed to secure seats in the House.

The party-list seeks to represent entrepreneurship, particularly for overseas Filipino workers. It was also linked to the pork barrel scam allegedly masterminded by Janet Lim Napoles.