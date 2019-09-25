Fast food branch retracts ban on studying after online backlash

A branch of a popular fast food chain in Dumaguete retracted its policy on banning people from studying shortly after it received backlash from the local online community, particularly a professor.

McDonald’s Perdices attributed it to the management’s “lapse in judgment in communication” and reassured its customers that “everybody is welcome” in the commercial establishment.

A picture of the new advisory was posted on Reddit Philippines where discussions on the topic continue to emerge ever since a copy of the previous policy became viral.

RELATED: Deprived of public libraries, Filipino students are running out of study spaces

“Everybody is welcome at McDonald’s. We would like to apologize for the advisory posted. This was a lapse in judgment in communication and does not in any way reflect company policy and values,” it reads.

“Rest assured that due action is being taken. Thank you,” the advisory continued.

Two days ago, the professor who shared a picture of the fast food chain’s study ban policy revealed the management allegedly has no idea about such a rule in the first place.

“A friend brought up the ‘issue’ with the Noblefranca/Perdices Dumaguete branch management — and the management doesn’t know anything about the ‘no-studying’ policy. Curiouser, curiouser!” writer and literature professor Ian Rosales Casocot tweeted.

A Twitter user also claimed to have seen people studying in the branch despite the so-called ban.

“I just passed by McDo Perdices last night and students still study there,” the user commented.

Casocot previously shared a picture of the study ban policy on the microblogging platform and said that the fast food chain should not discourage students from conducting such an activity.

“Of course, there should be a compromise somewhere. Let these students study—but tell them they have to order in proportion to their time of stay, to deserve their space. Don’t outright ban studying. I’m a teacher. I know the stress students go through to survive Finals Week,” he wrote before.

Casocot acknowledged that students have other options for study spaces but mentioned that it is not always an ideal situation for them.

“I know they lack proper places to do their studying, esp. in the interest of safety late at night. There’s the dorm, of course, but they have an eventual ‘lights off’ policy, and the bed entices. Co-work spaces are too expensive, and they close early,” he added.

His Twitter post has opened up conversations about the use of restaurants and other similar places as alternative spaces for studying.

It also spurred calls for the establishment of more public spaces like libraries and study areas to cater to the needs of students.