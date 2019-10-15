Robredo daughters quoting mom as Supreme Court defers poll protest decision anew

Tricia and Aika, daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo, could not help admire their mother on Twitter as she spoke before journalists following the Supreme Court’s move deferring anew a final decision on the electoral protest against Robredo.

The two quoted their mother who was calling for the dismissal of the protest filed by defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos who claimed he was cheated on in the 2016 elections.

“Nothing to hide, nothing to fear,” Tricia tweeted as the caption to a photo of Leni dated 2016 as she was delivering his inaugural address as the country’s new second highest official.

“Natapos na eleksyon, tayo yung nanalo. Natapos na yung recount, tayo pa rin yung nanalo. Ilang panalo pa yung kailangan para maniwala siya na hindi siya yung nanalo?” Y u p. Laban Leni 🔥🔥 — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) October 15, 2019

Minutes later, Aika retweeted a report about her mom and quoted part of her statement at the press conference.

“Lahat, pinagpaguran ko. Wala akong fake diploma. Hindi ako naglalabas ng fake news.” ⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/GQNgpqRDS2 — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) October 15, 2019

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, is yet to rule on either party’s favor after three years. A ruling was expected to be announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, but the court instead asked the camps of Robredo and Marcos to comment on the report on the recount of votes of three pilot provinces.

Brian Keith Hosaka, a spokesperson of the high court, said that the resolution released Tuesday could be considered a victory yet for Robredo or Marcos.

“So we would just wait for the comments to be submitted by the parties as well as the memoranda being required to be submitted on the third cause of action,” Hosaka said.

Hosaka was referring to the court’s order for comment. Marcos wants that besides the recount of pilot provinces’ votes, a recount will also cover other Mindanao provinces.

Robredo, however, disputes the move, citing Rule 65 of the 2010 PET which compels the tribunal to dismiss the case if the results of the recount from three pilot provinces did not substantially recover votes for the protesting party.

The PET also asked the camps of Robredo and Marcos to submit comments within 20 days on these causes of action stated in the electoral case: