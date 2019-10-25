Newspaper called out for placing Duterte’s name in wire report on Japan royal event

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A frontpage news report in a mainstream newspaper erroneously mentioned President Rodrigo Duterte even when his name is not present in the original story.

The story titled “Japan emperor enthroned” was about the elaborate ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito which was witnessed by various state dignitaries, which included President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Twitter account of The University Library Diliman raised this slight mishap and attached screenshots of the printed copy to its tweet.

“President Duterte is mentioned together with Prince Charles in the Manila Bulletin headline article for October 23, 2019, but upon checking the original text by Reuters we find out PRRD’s name was not present in the article,” the UPD Library tweeted on October 23.

The original line from Reuters goes:

“‘I swear that I will act according to the constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people,’ the 59-year-old emperor declared, his voice slightly hoarse, in front of about 2,000 guests including Britain’s Prince Charles.”

The version of Manila Bulletin’s report mentioned the name of Duterte after Charles’ name.

The UPDLibrary cited the Reuters Handbook of Journalism’s recommendation on using an “additional reporting by” line or any similar line that the printed version missed.

The online version, meanwhile, used the line “with a report from” placed at the end of the story.

In journalism terms, bylines are the names of the writer or writers who penned the article. If other reporters or editors contributed to it, it should be indicated to the published version.

Thomson Reuters Foundation stated

“Reporters or freelancers who have contributed to a report should be included in an additional reporting line at the end of the story, giving their name and location.”

Sokui no Rei

New Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako have already ascended the throne at a brief ceremony last May 1.

Naruhito’s father Akihito previously abdicated, the first emperor to do so in two centuries, due to concerns that his age might deter him from performing his official duties.

The grander ceremony called “Sokui no Rei” this October was the formal announcement to the world of the start of his reign as Japan’s new emperor.

While Duterte was able to witness the main event, he missed the Emperor’s banquet at the Imperial Palace as he had to return to the Philippines after experiencing a sudden“unbearable pain” in his back.