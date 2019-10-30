Municipal hall in Cavite spooks Filipinos with extraordinary Halloween decors

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The municipality hall of Kawit, Cavite featured extraordinary Halloween decors on their office and incorporated it into government services concerning marriage licenses and birth and death certificates.

Twitter user Patch Ortega shared pictures of the decors that were originally taken by her uncle, Tim Timbreza, who went to the municipal hall to get the birth certificate of his son.

When he went there, she said, he took pictures of the decors and then sent it to their family group chat.

“We all thought it was mabenta (amusing),” Ortega said in an online interview with Interaksyon.

She said that compared to other municipal halls, the decors in Kawit “takes the win.”

cavite city hall r u ok pic.twitter.com/fRAskQwHyy — pumpkin 🎃 (@pahtch) October 28, 2019

The decors featured a “tiyanak” or a demon child, a bloodied bride and the Grim Reaper, each holding an advisory for the Kawiteños who needed services relating to birth certificates, marriage licenses and death certificates, respectively.

The “tiyanak” held a sign that reads: “Karapatan ng bawat bata na magkaroon ng sariling pagkaka-kilanlan kaya iparehistro na ang kanilang mga birth certificate.”

Meanwhile, the bloodied bride had a sign reading: “Sakal (kasal) ba? Dito mag-apply ng marriage license.”

The Grim Reaper figure held a sign that reads: “Death certificate ng mga sinundo na… dito kuhain sa LCR (local civil registrar) office.”

As expected, it amused some Filipinos who called it “witty.” But others thought it was “creepy.”

Halloween decors usually used in offices are limited to fake cobwebs, plastic spiders and jack-o’-lanterns, among others.

Last year, a death care company also had a gimmick during “Undas” season when it encouraged Filipinos in a cemetery to take pictures of themselves inside a custom-designed coffin.

It was a marketing gimmick employed by St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels to promote its life plan services.