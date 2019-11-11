Fanbase of BTS member donates goods to Mindanaoans with Gabriela’s help

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A fanbase of a K-pop group member donated relief goods to the earthquake-stricken Mindanaoans with the help of Gabriela Women’s Party.

The fanbase of BTS’ Kim Taehyung care of Merrie Christine offered essentials such as bottled waters and basic necessities with the efforts of party-list chair Emmi de Jesus.

“Thank you so much to the fans of BTS-Kim Taehyung for donating goods for earthquake victims in Mindanao. Salamat sa inyong paglingap! Gamsahamnida! (Thank you)” Gabriela tweeted.

The fanbase, “Taehgers PH,” initiated the donations through the help of Lingap Gabriela Inc.

Thank you so much to the fans of BTS-Kim Taehyung for donating goods for earthquake victims in Mindanao. Salamat sa inyong paglingap! Gamsahamnida! 😉 c/o Merrie Christine Kimtaehyung of @TaehgersPh with Gabriela Women's Party Chair Congw. Emmi De Jesus 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/jaVuWzW09N — Gabriela Women's Party (@GabrielaWomenPL) November 6, 2019

It gained the attention of a US-based K-pop blog Allkpop, who reported on the humanitarian assistance extended by the fanbase and described it as a “positive influence” of the K-pop idol.

Last week, the fanbase of Taehyung announced that it will donate bottled waters and basic necessities to the areas affected by the powerful quakes, especially in Kidapawan City.

In lieu of recent catastrophe that struck Mindanao – Taehgers.Ph will donate bottled water and basic necessities on the… Posted by Taehgers Ph on Saturday, November 2, 2019

Mindanao was jolted by two powerful earthquakes three weeks ago that left at least 16 people dead and 403 injured, based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake was recorded on October 29 while a magnitude 6.5 tremor was recorded on October 31.

The tremors toppled several buildings, large structures and residential houses, effectively displacing thousands of locals.

As a result, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana declared that Mindanao is suffering from a humanitarian crisis following the disasters.

Some institutions currently accepting donations are the Philippine Red Cross, Gabriela, the University of the Philippines, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines and the Ateneo de Davao University, among others.