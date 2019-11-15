Singles Day: One online shopper in Philippines spent P1.2 million on 11/11

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Online shopping in the Philippines broke records for Singles Day, the biggest online shopping event, last November 11, online shopping destination Lazada said.

One shopper from the Philippines, in particular, had a haul worth P1.2 million from the e-commerce site.

Lazada also reported that one million products have already been sold within the first hour of the event.

Starting from midnight, one million shoppers have already logged in and started shopping on the website.

Online shopping destinations Lazada and Shoppe were among the most talked about on social media throughout the day.

Both e-commerce brands and Zalora also have the highest share of voice online last year.

Taas kamay ng mga nakaligtas dyan pic.twitter.com/ACm3tSqfUE — god (@PANGlNOON) November 11, 2019

The staggering numbers prove that Filipino customers continue to support the event, Lazada’s chief said.

“The support of customers to this year’s sale affirm 11.11’s crucial role in driving growth for eCommerce in the country. Lazada is proud to be the pioneer of this Shopping Festival in Southeast Asia and look forward to setting new records with our partner brands and sellers in the upcoming mega campaigns we will have locally,” said Ray Alimurung, CEO of Lazada Philippines.

The site’s chief marketing officer, meanwhile, said interactive and livestreaming content—called “shoppertainment”—contributed to the shopping experience, and thus to the success of the event.

“Lazada’s Shoppertainment strategy centers on giving our local consumers more reasons to experience shopping in a new way, browse through our ever-expanding product assortment, and adding items to cart. 11.11 gives us a preview of how the landscape is changing, and Lazada is proud to be redefining retail for Filipino shoppers,” Lazada CMO Neil Trinidad said.

Data also showed that as shopping-savvy consumers, Filipinos have collected up to P170 million worth of vouchers and massive discounts of up to 95% were used.

Collectively, Filipinos spent a total of 205 million minutes shopping on the website that day, which was six times more compared to a regular day.

Most of the products bought were over 200,000 toys and games, 13 million diapers, 240,000 pairs of sneakers, 348 pre-ordered cars and 10,000 pieces of luggage.

Moreover, the Lazada Millionaires Club, comprising sellers past the P1 Million sale mark, expanded by 1,141 sellers.

Top performing brands across categories include Xiaomi, Coocaa, Pampers, Hydro Flask, Maybelline and American Tourister.

More successful this year

Singles Day, which started out as a marketing gimmick, brought in higher profits again compared to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, its counterpart events in the United States.

Alibaba already achieved 25% or $23 billion during the first nine hours of the event, Reuters reported.

This was only two-thirds from the sales of its US rival Amazon during the recent quarter.