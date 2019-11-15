Why a popular bakeshop chain opts not to offer closing time deals

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A Facebook user shared a heartwarming story about a popular bakery chain in the Philippines that does not give discounts for its unsold baked goods toward the end of each business day.

Some big brands of bakeries, particularly those with several franchises, usually sell their baked goods at slashed prices before they close their shops, therefore ensuring fresh products the following day.

A certain “Camae Muggle” recalled that she used to ignore the products of Bread Talk because it does not have closing time deals like other bakeries.

The user posted the story on November 3 and immediately earned more than 104,000 shares and 15,000 likes on the platform.

“This practice prompted me to ignore the products of BreadTalk no matter how delish-smelling they are. I remember even asking a BreadTalk sales person once why they couldn’t do the same thing as what the other bakeshops offer,” Muggle said.

Until today, I always adored other commercial bakeshops' closing time deals where u get either 50% off your total bill… Posted by Camae Muggle on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Five minutes before a mall’s closing time, she happened to be waiting for her ride home when she saw a man walk up to the store and asked “Pwede na po?”

This prompted her to ask the manager why Bread Talk doesn’t offer such discounts.

The manager explained that it has been part of the company’s policy to give away the goods left on shelves to chosen charities every night.

“So dito po sa Pilipinas, may mga chosen charity ang mga breadtalk stores and sa kanila namin binibigay,” the manager was quoted as saying.

“This way po, nakakasiguro kayong baked fresh na everyday ang products namin, nakakatulong pa po kami sa community,” he added.

Muggle expressed how touched she was for the brand’s choice to give the goods for free rather than sell them for profit.

“I was amazed at this gesture and learned one very important lesson this evening: we cannot judge what we do not know. Just because we think we don’t benefit from one thing, it doesn’t mean others (especially the ones who need it the most) don’t with the same thing,” she said.

This story eventually reached Twitter and some Filipinos also praised the company for it.

“Y’all heard about Bread Talk not giving 50% discount on their products and giving their unsold breads to charity instead? It’s true and it feels so good to see how a company practices such a wonderful thing to those in need,” one Twitter said.

Y’all heard about Bread Talk not giving 50% discount on their products and giving their unsold breads to charity instead? It’s true and it feels so good to see how a company practices such a wonderful thing to those in need 😌😌 pic.twitter.com/iWqPmcmvDq — Patrick Stefan (@paatmolano) November 10, 2019

Bread Talk is a Singapore-based food and beverage company with more than 1,000 outlets in at least 16 countries in the world.

Based on its website, it supports several foundations for the youth, arts and culture, the community and the staff.

Local company Gardenia Bakeries also donates products particularly as relief goods to victims of natural events.