Comments and reactions overflowed anew during this year’s UAAP Cheerdance Competition. Here are some of the best.

Amid the excitement during the UAAP Cheerdance Competition over the weekend, witty and snarky comments and remarks on competing universities again ruled on Twitter.

Philippine Twitterverse dedicated the event as an unofficial “National Trash Talk Day” wherein users are allowed to poke fun or “trash talk” at teams of schools within the micro-blogging platform for 24 hours.

The UAAP cheerdance competition is one of the much-anticipated events of the year and the most talked about among Filipino users on social media.

It is difficult to trace when the mini-movement started but some say the banter used to be exchanged between the crowds in the venue, and later spilled over to social media, particularly on Twitter in recent years.

Spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo also joined the initiative as he made comments on Ateneo de Manila University and defending champion National University.

Pag may nahulog sa Ateneo tatawa lang ako. Pinagtawanan lang ako ng isang Atenista nung mahulog ako sa kanya e. Eme. — Juan Miguel Severo 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRainBro) November 17, 2019

Others made jokes on NU’s obscure location in Manila as part of the jeers on NU Pep Squad’s back-to-back victories.

tuwing CDC lang lumalabas yung NU no? Tapos the rest of the year wala na ulit hindi na mahahanap kung nasaan — god (@PANGlNOON) November 16, 2019

The rest of the comments concern the themes of the routines of each school.

theme ng UST guys ay vanquish whilom and belabored doubts 😍😍😍 — ACTIVISM IS NOT A CRIME (@omidong) November 17, 2019

POTA ANO THEME NETO POKEMON SWORD AND SHIELD? #UAAPCDC2019 pic.twitter.com/Lesc8iGZnx — 🎅JOSE MARI CHANCE THE RAPPER 🎅 (@chingoals) November 17, 2019

One popular tweet focused on a member of the UP Pep Squad.

GANDA NG KILIKILI PANG WORLD RANKINGS 😩 https://t.co/2zFjA8JTra — kishan (@pukishan) November 17, 2019

The friendly quips ended when the winners were announced by the end of the day.

NU Pep Squad defended its title, its sixth in the last seven years, at the Mall of Asia Arena last Sunday.

The dancers performed a Pinoy Pride-inspired routine at the helm of their coach Ghicka Bernabe.

The FEU Cheering Squad, which had a Michael Jackson-inspired performance, and the Adamson Pep Squad, which pulled off a Carribean-themed routine, made coveted podium finishes at second and third spots, respectively.

For the past decade, NU have dominated the cheerdance competition since its first title in 2013.

The champions of the UAAP CDC since 2010 are: