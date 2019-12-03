Why Batangas is the destination for budget-friendly family holidays

FROM AROUND THE WEB

(Sponsored post)

There’s a resort in Batangas that features the famous white-sand beach and offers a 360-degree vacation. At Eagle Point Resort, a holiday of adventure and relaxation awaits family members across generations who want to go on a holiday on a budget.

A well-known diving destination, Eagle Point Resort presents its guests a secluded beach on the western tip of Maricaban Island: Sepoc Beach Center.

Just a 15- to 20-minute boat ride from the resort proper, Sepoc Beach features a wide white-sand beach, crystal clear waters, native huts and a short hiking trail. It’s the perfect venue for family and company getaways, as well as a jump off point for snorkelers and divers who want to visit the diving spots Anilao is famous for.

To maintain the pristine condition of the area, there are no overnight accommodations on Sepoc Beach. However, guests have the option of staying at the Terrace Hotel or the cottages, cabanas and villas at the main resort. These offer views of the sea or the lush greenery around the resort.

Upon waking up, guests can indulge in a scrumptious buffet breakfast served at The Eagle’s Nest Bar and Restaurant, which offers Filipino, Asian, and European dishes. After breakfast, they can visit the Game Room, where they can access various sporting facilities or sign up for snorkeling and scuba diving lessons at the resort’s Reef Pool.

View this post on Instagram ダイビングリゾート A post shared by Tomo (@tomomihiramori) on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

Guests can rent snorkeling and scuba diving gear and equipment. They can also opt to ride a motorized glass-bottom boat to visit snorkeling spots, go island hopping or rent a kayak.

Eagle Point Resort, the premier diving resort in Anilao, Batangas, offers year-round promos that guests can use even during the Christmas season. These budget-friendly Batangas beach resort promos are great for couples, families and groups of friends who want to spend a memorable holiday by the sea.

Anniversary Overnight Package



Pay only P 3,650.00 for overnight stays until March 2020.

Inclusions:

Overnight stay at a 1-bedroom cottage with private veranda

Two meals: dinner with choice of red or white wine, breakfast

Conditions:

Package rate is per person per voucher

Minimum of 2 persons traveling together

No refund or rebooking once booking is confirmed

3D2N Anniversary Package

Pay only P 7,660.00 for 3-day 2-night stays until March 2020.

Inclusions:

Three-day two-night stay at a 1-bedroom cottage with private veranda

Five meals: 2 dinners, 2 breakfasts, and 1 lunch on Sepoc Beach

Conditions:

Package rate is per person per voucher

Minimum of 2 persons traveling together

No refund or rebooking once booking is confirmed

Guided Snorkeling Deal

Pay only P 2,250.00 for an overnight stay until March 2020.

Inclusions:

Overnight stay with breakfast at Eagle Point Resort

One-hour guided snorkeling at the in-house reef pool

Use of snorkeling mask and vest

10% discount on Introductory Scuba Diving

10% discount on Try Scuba

5% discount on ala carte orders

Conditions:

Package rate is per person per voucher

Minimum of 4 persons traveling together

Promo is not valid for company bookings

No refund or rebooking once booking is confirmed

To book any of the promos mentioned above, simply call (02) 813-3553 / (02) 813-3560 or send an email to reservations@eaglepointresort.com.ph.