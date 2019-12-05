Peace of cake: Bakeshop chain offers cake to Twitter users in viral cake wars

FROM AROUND THE WEB

After local Twitter erupted with the so-called “cake wars,” one of the famous bakeshops mentioned in the online exchange offered to give a black forest cake to the initial users involved in the debate.

Goldilocks tagged @maroontito and @ooohhace and told them it wants to end the discussion “on a sweet note.” It urged them to send a direct message so that they could claim the free cake.

Let's end this discussion on a sweet note, @ooohhace and @maroontito. We'd love to send you both a Goldilocks Black Forest Cake. Bati na tayong lahat. Send us a DM on how to get your treat. 😊🎂💛 — Goldilocks PH (@GoldilocksPH) December 4, 2019

“We’d love to send you both a Goldilocks Black Forest Cake. Bati na tayong lahat. Send us a DM on how to get your treat,” the bakeshop said in the microblogging platform, referencing the highly debated cake in the conversation.

User @maroontito also received a Red Ribbon cake with a dedication that alluded to one of his replies in the online exchange.

It was sent by another Twitter user who weighed in on the conversation and took it to another level.

Guys hello may nagpadala ng red ribbon cake sa akin. Anong nangyayari nananaginip ba tayong lahat hahaha. https://t.co/V3E9qmPWXd — Tito Maroon 🍰 (@maroontito) December 4, 2019

“Minsan I send random cakes to people because I support certain causes to (promote) #gayculture and of course, #UPFight,” the sender, Twitter user @ianthegreat386, explained.

Twitterverse yesterday saw an online exchange that erupted about the quality of cakes involving Goldilocks and Red Ribbon, two of the most famous bakeshops in the country.

User @maroontito initially expressed his opinion on the supposed decrease of quality of a certain bakeshop’s black forest cake when it was acquired by larger food conglomerate.

Not amused with the tweet, @ooohhace asked what his problem was.

The heated discussion went on until @maroontito asked if she was affiliated with the bakeshop she was defending.

“Girl laki ng problema mo sa opinyon ko sa cakes??? Omggg. Ikaw ba si Goldilocks,” he wrote, which eventually became the root of the now-famous phrase “#GoldilocksKaGhorl.”

When @maroontito admitted that he found the bakeshop’s mocha cake delicious, @ooohhace agreed and then said, “Good job.”

The two bakeshops have been longtime competitors.