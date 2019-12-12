‘UNFED’? Sarah and Regine’s concert poster has a design flaw

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Some social media users noticed that the concert poster of two esteemed vocal powerhouses in the country, Regine Velasquez and Sarah Geronimo, appeared to read as “unfed” instead of “Unified.”

The official poster of the singers’ concert was released on Monday through VIVA Live’s Facebook page which has since been shared and “liked” by thousands of Filipinos.

It featured the faces of Geronimo and Velasquez in the center as well as the concert title “Unified.”

However, a look at the way the text was placed and designed led some social media users to remark that the title instead seemed to read as “Unfed.”

Two of the most powerful music artists in the country will perform together for the first time in a concert. MS. REGINE… Posted by VIVA Live, Inc. on Monday, December 9, 2019

“Whoa! Is our country doing so poorly that these 2 (two) celebrities are going hungry?” a Facebook user said and then added the hashtags “WhenYouSeeIt” and “Unfed.”

A Twitter user joked that the “legends” should be fed with meals.

“UNFED?????? Pakainin (niyo) naman sila THIS IS A PLACE FOR LEGENDS,” the user wrote.

Another user commented that the singers are “unfed skinny legends.”

“Skinny legend” is a term that fans use to refer to their celebrity idols online. It is not in any way related to the weight of a person.

“Think of skinny legend as a way to describe a legend with a li’l more finesse,” Cosmopolitan noted.

“Unified,” the joint concert of Geronimo and Velasquez, will be held on February 14 and 15, 2020 at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased at the start of December 15, 2019 through TicketNet outlets.

Fans of Asia’s Songbird and Popstar Royalty have been calling for a joint concert or performance for years now. They may have sung together on ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” every Sunday, but performing on one stage would be an awaited event.

Reports note that Geronimo and Velasquez’s relationship go way back in 2003 when the former won the singing contest “Star for a Night” hosted by the latter.

Velasquez also considers Geronimo her “anak-anakan” in the entertainment industry.