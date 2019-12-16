In 2019, Filipinos wanted to sing to Maroon 5’s ‘Memories’

FROM AROUND THE WEB

The Filipinos’ fondness for American pop-rock band Maroon 5 was evident in how lyrics of their song “Memories” turned up in the list of Google Philippines’ top trending searches this year.

The keyword “Memories lyrics” landed tenth on the search engine giant’s most searched keywords for 2019, reaching a peak on November 3-9, 2019.

It started to gain popularity from October 13-19, stooped from October 20-26, and then rose again from October 27 to November 2 until it reached its peak on November 3-9.

Maroon 5 released its music video on YouTube on October 8, but it was only during the later weeks that the song became popular among Filipinos.

Based on the data from Google Philippines, the keyword was mostly searched by people in Cagayan Valley and in the Bicol Region as of this writing.

When the search engine giant posted the results on its Facebook page, Filipinos were quick to notice that the query for the “Memories” lyrics entered the top trending searches.

Most of them shared parts of the song’s lyrics in the comments section while others simply expressed their amusement.

“Memories” also earned the top spot on Google Philippines’ list of most searched keywords for songs and lyrics.

The song is Maroon 5’s first single since “Girls Like You” that was released in 2018.

“Memories,” according to frontman Adam Levine, is for “anyone who has ever experienced loss.” Its music video is dedicated to the band’s late manager Jordan Feldstein who passed away in December 2017 at the age of 40.

Maroon 5 has visited the country for a total of five times since 2008.

Levine has described Filipinos as “the best fans” during a 2012 interview when the band performed in Manila for its “Overexposed” tour.

“Thank you so much for just making every time we come here such a blast, so much fun. You’re quite literally the best fans. We love you. We appreciate you,” he exclaimed before.

Maroon 5 also landed on Spotify Philippines’ list of most streamed music groups in 2018, topping December Avenue and Ben&Ben.