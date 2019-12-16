In 2019, Filipinos were so curious about the Marvel Cinematic Universe

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Marvel gripped the hearts of Filipinos this year when the comic book-inspired studio released “Avengers: Endgame,” the last movie in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie earned the highest spot on Google Philippines’ top trending keywords for movies in 2019.

The keyword “Thanos,” moreover, ranked fifth on the country’s overall trending searches on the platform, topping phrases like “Eddie Garcia” and “NBA standings 2019.”

The result is unsurprising as “Avengers: Endgame” is the last movie where Marvel’s best-known superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulk and Black Widow would be seen in one screen.

In fact, the movie broke records as early as last year when its official trailer almost reached a 300-million view count within 24 hours after its initial release.

Various cinemas also offered a 24-hour schedule for the screening of “Avengers: Endgame” so that everyone, regardless of their schedule, would be able to watch it.

The directors also particularly released an open letter to moviegoers who would be able to watch it before the American audience—including Filipinos—and appealed for them to refrain from posting spoilers.

“Avengers: Endgame” became so popular that some cinemas also released the movie with full-on Chinese subtitles to cater to the growing presence of Chinese mainlanders in the country.

When Google joined the hype and released a trick on its homepage which included Thanos’ gauntlet wiping out half the search results, the keyword “Thanos” reached the overall top trending searches.

This was pointed out by Filipinos who recalled typing “Thanos” in the search engine just to see the trick or one of Google’s so-called “Easter Eggs.”

“Google search Endgame just to click the Infinity gauntlet and snap,” a Facebook user said.

The keyword “Thanos” reached its highest peak from April 21-27, the week “Avengers: Endgame” premiered at local cinemas.

Last May, the movie became the highest-grossing film of all time in the Philippines.