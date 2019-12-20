Vico Sotto has a warning for those who’d ask him about marriage

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Dare ask Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto about his plans for marriage and he could mete out a P500 penalty.

In a tongue-in-cheek post, the 30-year-old city chief said he presided a nuptial for 50 couples at the Pasig City Sports Complex on the morning of December 20, five days before Christmas.

He shared pictures of the celebration on his social media accounts and added that he will penalize those who inquire about his marriage plans.

“Ang magtanong ng, ‘eh ikaw kailan ka ikakasal?’ magmumulta ng 500 pesos,” Sotto wrote on Twitter, although it was most certainly commented on jest.

Kasalang Bayan. Congratulations and Best Wishes to the 50 couples who were married this morning. This was my first time officiating a wedding. (Ang magtanong ng, "eh ikaw kailan ka ikakasal?" magmumulta ng 500 pesos) pic.twitter.com/84bWADjXug — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) December 20, 2019

On his Facebook post, he shared to his constituents that they could go to the city’s local civil registry if they are interested to participate in a mass wedding.

As expected, followers of the millennial mayor riddled his posts with comments relating to marriage.

“Mayor, paano po kung kailan mo ako pakakasalan ang tanong?” a Twitter user asked in amusement.

“Eh tayo na lang mayor, para walang multa,” said another user.

“Oh sige iba na lang itatanong ko… Kelan tayo magpapakasal?” wrote another user.

Sotto was previously spotted watching a SEA Games volleyball match beside “Umagang Kay Ganda” host Gretchen Ho earlier this month.

Some followers even created portmanteaus for the alleged relationship like “ViChen.”

While they haven’t confirmed or denied the dating rumors, Sotto’s father, Vic, said that, having known his son, he doesn’t have time to date.

Last May, the younger Sotto said that he prefers to catch more sleep over spending time tending to a romantic partnership when reporters asked him about his relationship status.

“Wala talagang time. ‘Pag may free time ako, mas gusto ko pang matulog or magpahinga na lang,” he said.

By August, Sotto revealed in a television interview that he has no girlfriend since birth but joked that he was accepting applicants.

Later on, he said that he only joked about not having a girlfriend in an attempt to switch the discussion. He then appealed to everyone to take government officials seriously and not treat them not like “showbiz celebrities.”

Sotto is the son of two well-known personalities in the entertainment industry, “Eat Bulaga” host and entertainment producer Vic Sotto and seasoned actress Coney Reyes.