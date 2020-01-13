International stars reached out to their Filipino fans affected by Taal Volcano’s eruption

FROM AROUND THE WEB

International celebrities who recently held shows in the Philippines expressed their prayers and support to their fans affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

Korean actor Kim Myung Soo, who was previously part of the group Infinite, thanked his fans who came for his first solo fan-meet on Instagram.

He also expressed concern to those who were affected by the eruption, which occurred on the same day as his event.

“I would like to thank all the fans who came to the fanmeeting tonight. Due to the eruption of a volcano near Manila, I hope that no one will be affected by this natural calamity,” the actor said on January 12. He also attached a photo of him and his fans during the event.

Siwon Choi, a member of Korean group Super Junior and also a regional ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) East Asia and Pacific, expressed concern for the Philippines.

“My prayer goes out to the children and the elderly and infirm of the Philippines. I hope no one is seriously hurt from the volcanic eruptions and the earthquakes,” he said on Twitter.

Super Junior previously returned to the Philippines for their “Super Show 8” last December 2019.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American comedian Joseph Herbert or Jo Koy, who held a sold-out show at the Mall of Asia last January 11, also asked for prayers for Filipinos on Instagram.

“I am out here in the Philippines and I want everyone to send out their prayers for everyone affected by the volcano last night. Ash? Yes, everywhere!” he said.

He also informed his fans that his next show in Cebu was moved from January 14th to 17th.

“The airport has been shut down, so I have to move my Cebu date from the 14th to the 17th,” the comedian said.

Several local celebrities, including Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray and Pia Wurtzbach, have also shared their concerns to their countrymen on social media.

As of publication, the Taal situation remained on Alert Level 4, according to state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The agency is currently monitoring the nearby provinces for seismic swarms or a series of minor tremors produced by the eruption.