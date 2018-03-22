TV5’s ‘Amo’ first Filipino series to be picked up by Netflix

Brillante Mendoza’s “Amo” is headed to Netflix.

The 13-episode mini-series, a TV5-produced show set against the backdrop of the government’s controversial drug war became the first Philippine-produced series to be picked up by the California-based internet entertainment company and will be available worldwide starting April 9. known for streaming hits like “The Crown,” “House Of Cards,” “Stranger Things,” and “Black Mirror.”

Last year, “Amo” was one of the few television series invited for screening at the Cannes International Film Festival, where Mendoza won Best Director in 2009 for “Kinatay,” another acclaimed crime drama film.

The new series focuses on the story of Joseph, a high school student who starts out as a small-time “shabu” peddler. His involvement in the drug trade eventually gets him entangled in the violent and dangerous circle of drug lords, crooked cops, and corrupt government officials.

In a previous interview with InterAksyon, Mendoza said the series “will follow different characters.” It’s like I’m making a new movie,” he added.

“The series “Amo’ is a bold and suspenseful show that has the potential of capturing thrill-seeking audiences worldwide,” said Robert Roy, VP of Content Acquisition at Netflix. “We’re always seeking to work with passionate, talented storytellers like Mr. Mendoza, to bring premium content to the more than 117 million Netflix members around the world.”

TV5 president and CEO Vincent “Chot” Reyes, proudly says, “We at TV5 are excited to finally be able to share ‘Amo’ with everyone. Brillante has done a beautiful job in bringing paper to life, and the show’s acquisition provides an additional platform to help share the first-ever Filipino series on Netflix to a worldwide audience.”

Starring in the series as Joseph is Vince Rillon, an upcoming indie film actor from the movies Captive, Fallback, and Bagahe. He is supported by award-winning actor Derek Ramsay, a veteran of many popular movies and TV shows. Other cast members include Allen Dizon, Felix Roco, Vince Rillon, Ruby Ruiz and Dexter Macaraeg.