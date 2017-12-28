‘Urduja’ damage in 5 regions placed at P2.1B

MANILA – Damage caused by “Urduja” to agriculture and infrastructure in five regions has reached the P2.1 billion, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Ricardo Jalad said.

In an update Thursday, Jalad said damage sustained in agriculture by Regions 4-B (Mimaropa), 5 (Bicol), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), and 11 (Davao Region) amounted to P1,082,714,000 while their losses in infrastructure reached P1,089,371,624.54.

Some 14 areas in Mimaropa and Region 8 were placed under a state of calamity due to the effects of “Urduja”.

Areas under state of calamity are Baco, Oriental Mindoro; Ormoc, Leyte; Tacloban, Leyte; Borongan, Eastern Samar; Can-avid, Eastern Samar; Llorente, Eastern Samar; Sta. Fe, Leyte; Tanauan, Leyte; Barugo, Leyte; Zumarraga, Samar; Biliran, Biliran; Eastern Samar; Northern Samar and Samar.

Affected families are placed at 425,996 or equivalent to 1,780,163 persons living in 2,471 barangays in Mimaropa, Regions 5, 6, 7, 8 and Caraga. Of this number, 810 families or 3,473 persons are still being aided inside and outside evacuation centers.

Some 688 families or 2,763 individuals are still being aided in 28 evacuation centers with 142 families, equivalent to 710 persons, being helped outside.

Jalad said the NDRRMC is still validating reports that 41 persons were killed and another 44 went missing during the weather disturbance’s onslaught.

Earlier, the agency was able to confirm the deaths of six persons due to “Urduja”.