What US students think of studying, staying in the Philippines

What could it be like for American high school students to be exposed to Philippine culture first hand for the first time? Their insights are telling.

On the 15th anniversary of the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study Program or YES, Interaksyon interviewed four American high school students who immersed themselves in the Philippines for 10 months.

The program aims to expose American youth to life in different communities in the Philippines and give them more insight and understanding of the country.

At the same time, young Filipinos are sent to the United States to gain new experiences and be familiar with the different ways of their country “beyond Hollywood and the news cycle,” US Embassy Assistant Cultural Affairs Officer Ryan Bradeen said.