Get to know the new batch of Filipino YouTube creators

YouTube announced that the NextUp Manila 2019 winners, who will undergo a week-long training to improve their channels, will be mentored by NextUp alumni and other successful personalities in the vlogging community.

They will also receive a voucher worth P105,000 for their production gear. On top of that, they will receive guidance and strategic account management from the Creator and Artist Development Team of the video sharing giant.

This year’s batch consists of up and coming content creators from different fields, including singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan, law student Lex in Motion, poultry farmer Dwight Tamayo, and cycling enthusiast Mark More.