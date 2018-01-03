WALANG PASOK | Class and city govt work suspended in Manila on Jan 9, Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada has suspended classes in all levels, as well as work in the local government, on January 9, Tuesday, for the Traslacion or the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, which draws millions of devotees to the city.

The Philippine Star, quoting Estrada, said the suspension is “for public order, safety, convenience, and to reduce traffic congestion.”

The suspension of work in national government offices located in Manila, as well as work in private offices, are left to the discretion of their management, the mayor said.

He encourages them to keep their employees’ safety and welfare in mind as they make a decision on the matter.

The Traslacion will start at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with devotees following the image of the Black Nazarene as it makes its way from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.