WATCH | 2018 traffic jams could be worse – MMDA

This early, authorities are sounding the possibility that the already horrendous traffic jams in Metro Manila will worsen as the new year comes around.

This is due to a combination of several factors, including the higher volume of cars on the roads, the kicking in of road building and transport infrastructure projects, and the lack of discipline from motorists, among others.

When 2018 rolls around, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the national capital region should expect to experience further crowding on the streets, as there will be an estimated half-a-million vehicles that will be added to the 2.4 million cars registered just in NCR alone.

Celine Pialago, spokesperson of MMDA, said that, aside from the inconvenience posed by undisciplined drivers, “the volume of vehicles is already our Number 1 problem, and we have not even considered those who would be buying new cars next year.”

In 2017, the average number of vehicles passing through the circumferential Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) was estimated at 357,000. But in the “ber” months, this figure spiked to 402,000.

“We would like to be honest, there is no longer predictable times of the day when the traffic jams rear their ugly heads,” added Pialago. “So expect the same things next year.”

The government’s Build Build Build infrastructure program is like expected to contribute to the traffic management woes, including

Extension of LRT Line 1 to Cavite City

Extension of LRT Line 2 to Masinag in Antipolo City

MRT-LRT Common Station in Quezon City

MRT7 at Commonwealth, Quezon City

Guadalupe Bridge rehabilitation in Makati City

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary Tim Orbos tells News5 that the traffic congestions will be a matter of fact, “especially if there are overlaps between one project with another.”

“It behooves the DOTr, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the MMDA, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol Group, to coordinate closely and harmoniously to address this problem,” Orbos adds.