WATCH | 65 Butuan individuals evacuated from precarious flooding in Bgy Bonbon spawned by #AgatonPH

BUTUAN CITY – Some 11 families, corresponding to 65 individuals, from Barangay Bonbon were evacuated by personnel of the Butuan City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) in the face of fast-rising floodwater spawned by Tropical Depression Agaton on several creeks skirting through landslide-prone slopes Monday, January 1, 2018.

The rescue personnel scrambled to the barangay chairman’s urgent request for assistance to evacuate residents at Purok 7 and Matin-aw.

“We mobilized our team here after receiving reports that parts of the slopes were starting to show signs of fracture as the heavy rain fed strong currents along the creeks in the vicinity,” said Eldie David, spokesperson, public information office of Butuan City.

Residents pointed out that several areas in the vicinity, especially in Matin-aw have always been the scene of landslides in the past during times of heavy rainfall.

They are concerned that a similar incident might again occur.

The displaced individuals were evacuated to the covered court of the barangay.

ALL PHOTOGRAPHS BELOW OF THE RESCUE SCENE AT UGABANG CREEK BY ERWIN MASCARIÑAS, NEWS5 | INTERAKSYON