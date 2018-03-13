WATCH | Aguirre mum on dismissal of drug raps vs Peter Lim, Kerwin, et al

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Tuesday declined to comment on the dismissal of the criminal complaint filed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) against Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim, Roland “Kerwin” Espinosa, Peter Co and several others for their alleged dealing in illegal drugs operations in Central and Eastern Visayas.

“As of the moment, my office will refrain from making unnecessary comment on this particular case since it will eventually be the subject of an automatic review, which I will resolve. Procedurally, my office has no hand nor say on the resolution of this case,” Aguirre said.

He noted that, despite the dismissal, there are possible avenues to review this case, either by a motion for reconsideration, or ultimately, by way of automatic review by his office.

“Suffice it to say that the current status of the case against the respondents Peter Lim et al, does not mean that it is a final exoneration of their respective criminal liabilities.

“The dismissal is a slight bump on our war against drugs. It is likewise a wake-up (call) to all concerned that our efforts – from apprehension to resolution to conviction – must be concerted and thorough. However, we remain committed to waging the war on drugs,” Aguirre explained.

In a 42-page resolution, Assistant State Prosecutors John Michael Humarang and Aristotle Reyes dismissed the case for violation of Section 26 (b) of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act complaint filed by the PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) against Lim, Espinosa and Co.

Aside from Lim, Espinosa and Co, cleared of violation of Section 26(b) of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2000, were Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro, Lovely Adam Impal, Ruel Mangalindan and Jaime Jun Pepito, a village councilor in Albuera, Leyte and individuals identified only by their aliases, namely Jeremy aka “Amang, Ricky, Warren, Tupie, Jojo, Yawa, Lapi, Royroy, Marlon, Bay, John Doe (alleged delivery man of Co), Peter Doe (alleged delivery man of Lim) and Robert Doe (also an alleged delivery man of Lim)”.