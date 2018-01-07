WATCH | ‘Black Panther’ leaps from page to screen in new featurette

Watch “Black Panther” go from comic book to the big screen in an all-new special featurette that’s just been launched by Marvel Studios.

The video shows producer Kevin Feige explaining what makes the title character such an enchanting and exciting figure, along with director Ryan Coogler and star Chadwick Boseman sharing their take on the comic book creation of Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

“Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

It is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay.

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” opens in Philippine cinemas February 14. The movie will be distributed in the Philippines by The Walt Disney Company.