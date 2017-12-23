WATCH | Davao City mall fire still rages after 12 hours

The video clip above is from user-generated content made available by Davao-based netizen Ryan D. Ang.

A fire hit the NCCC Mall in Davao City Saturday morning, and the blaze was still raging 12 hours after it started.

The fire was reported at past 9:00 a.m. and quickly spread inside the mall from where it started reportedly at the second or third floor of the department store section, initial reports indicated. By 6 p.m., it was thought to be brought under control by people at the scene, but it turned out the blaze was still live and raging.

The origin of the fire remains undetermined as of posting time.

Anxious relatives have been waiting for updates on the status or condition of at least 28 employees of a call center situated within the premises at the fourth floor of NCCC Mall.

The fire’s quick spread has rendered it difficult for fire fighters and rescuers from entering.

Special Assistant To The President Bong Go was on the scene shortly after the fire was reported, monitoring developments.