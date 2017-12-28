WATCH | Davao mall fire survivor notes building’s apparent lack of fire preparedness

One of the survivors of the tragic fire in Davao City observed that there was a seeming lack of accessible fire extinguishers or fire fighting provisions at the upper floors of NCCC Mall, which could have helped stall the rapid spread of the conflagration inside the monolith-like structure.

One of the points raised was the lack of windows that could serve as escape routes or venting out the smoke, and the fire warning alarm system that did not seem to work.

The survivors and kin of the victims are calling for justice for the untimely death of their loved ones.

According to April Annerose Bolosito, she and some companions were trying to make their way to a fire exit near the elevator but thick black smoke prevented them from proceeding.

“The lights had failed, and some were popping. We were in panic, shouting and crying.”

April said it’s not that her company, SSI, did not have its internal fire escape contingency, but rather apparent shortcomings in the mall’s fire safety plans that caused problems.

“There was no vent to relieve the smoke that had accumulated. We were looking for windows for us to break out. But the place was closed. There was no fire alarm.”