WATCH | Kris Aquino reveals 2018 iFlix horror project in exclusive home tour

No MMFF, no problem.

It has been two years since the screening of “All You Need is Pag-Ibig,” Kris Aquino’s last Metro Manila Film Festival entry. Prior to that, the actress dubbed as the “Queen of All Media” had been a staple of the annual Christmas season festival for seven straight years from 2009.

Her absence on the big screen, however, has not stopped Kris from making headlines at this time of the year. This month alone, the 46-year-old entertainer revealed that she is a proud member of the “BTS Army” or the legion of fans of K-Pop boy band, BTS which stands for Bangtan Sonyeondan or Behind The Scene.

Just before Christmas, Kris opened the doors of her house in Quezon City in a three-part video dubbed as “Kris Aquino’s Home Tour.”

In the three videos, Kris — along with son Bimby and in a brief cameo, older son Josh — took viewers through her entire house, sharing numerous anecdotes and family memories all the way through.

Kris has a story to tell about each corner of her home. Virtually every room has a Roku-powered 88-inch TV, with a YouTube and iFlix subscription tailor-fit to the family’s entertainment needs. Kris’ team also works freely around the house, with wifi available in every spot, thanks to the very fast internet connection powered by PLDT Home Fibr.

Kris said the connection is fastest in the dining area where she places her television set to watch her favorite shows as well as to downloads movies and magazines. The same area also showed a baby grand piano, Pacman arcade game machine as well as a “Pirates of the Caribbean” pinball machine.

Other highlights of Kris’ Home Tour included a beautiful portrait painted by National Artist for Visual Arts Ang Kiukok of Kris’ mother, the late president Corazon C. Aquino.

“It was given by my dad to my mom after giving birth to me,” Kris shared. Other artworks that Kris showed inside her home include works by other distinguished artists like Ramon Orlina, Malang, and Fernando Amorsolo.

In another room, Kris showed another big screen TV where she can access her films like “Sisterakas,” and “Feng Shui” via iFlix. And this is when she revealed her latest project.

“I will be shooting an iFlix horror movie this March. It will really be available for all of you because if you do get PLDT Home Fibr and you have the Whole Home WiFi and you avail of the Roku, you will be one of the firsts to get to watch that movie,” she announced.

In the second part of the video, Bimby opened up to her mother and revealed that he is aware of of online trolls who are questioning his sexuality. Kris applauded how her son handled these bashers.

“Why would you judge a child?…Don’t judge a child. It’s because we’re still learning about ourselves and puberty hasn’t struck for me yet,” Bimby pointed out.

“Watching the edited version i am proudest of the maturity & self-awareness that my bunso possesses, but even more than that i am just so grateful to God for giving me 2 sons who really just love me in my entirety,” Kris posted on Facebook last Christmas eve.

The following day, she also tweeted, “Whatever life choices Bimb shall make, they are his. I only pray that he shall remain kind-hearted, compassionate, responsible, studious, hardworking, articulate, determined and respectful.”

“And I am proud that he has a much thicker skin than me in dealing with bashers, trolls, and negativity. So come what may i know i have raised not a follower, not just a survivor, but a self-assured leader,” Kris concluded.