WATCH | Low pressure area in Mindanao is now Tropical Depression #AgatonPH; Signal #1 over 21 areas



(Above) Satellite storm tracking by NOAA/MTSAT. Animated loop will commence playing once all component still images have been sequenced.

In its Severe Weather Bulletin #3 issued Monday January 01 at 11 p.m., the state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) disclosed that Tropical Depression #AgatonPH has accelerated and about to make landfall at Dinagat Island.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal TCWS#1 (30-60kph expected in 36 hrs) has been hoisted over Palawan, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Southern Cebu, Siquijor, Southern Negros Oriental, Southern Negros Occidental, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Island, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon and Zamboanga del Norte.

“Scattered to widespead moderate to heavy rains is expected over Bicol Region, Visayas, Caraga, Davao region, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao and North Cotabato within 24 hrs.

“Residents of these areas must undertake precautionary measures against possible flooding and landslides and coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management.”

At 10:00 p.m., the center of Tropical Depression #AgatonPH was estimated at 80 km east of Surigao City (09.8 °N, 126.2 °E), packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph and moving West at 22 kph

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions and watch for the next Severe Weather Bulletin to be issued at 11 p.m.