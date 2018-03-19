WATCH | Magic and mystery a heady mix in Warner TV’s ‘Deception’

Featuring timeless arts of magic, misdirection and deception to foil dastardly plans and bring criminals to justice, “Deception” airs on WarnerTV every Monday same day as its U.S. broadcast.

The highly anticipated crime drama series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as the superstar magician, Cameron Black. The story jumps off after a huge scandal derails Cameron’s high-flying magic career. Motivated by his desire to expose the person that led to his downfall, he teams up with the FBI. In every episode, he helps them to solve crimes, working through elaborate criminal plots using his extensive knowledge of magic and illusions.

Also starring in “Deception” are: Ilfenesh Hadera, who plays FBI Agent Kay Daniels; Amaury Nolasco, playing FBI Agent Mike Alvarez; Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark; ex-footballer Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen; and Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon.

Cutmore-Scott worked extensively with one of the show’s producers, David Kwong (“Now You See Me,” “Blindspot”), a professional magician, to learn tricks and various illusions that help lend credibility to his character.

Cutmore-Scott shared: “I hope [the audience] enjoys the show as much as we enjoyed making it. There is an awful lot of adventure and excitement, using a very different approach to making TV. I hope when they see it, they’ll appreciate it and love it.”

“Deception” first premiered on WarnerTV last March 12, and will air on the network every Monday at 9pm.

Tune in to Cignal SD Channel 126, Cignal HD Channel 235, SkyCable SD Digital Channel 34, SkyCable HD Channel 197, and Destiny Cable Channel 34.

Watch the series trailer here: