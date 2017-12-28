WATCH | Man falls to his death from Makati high rise

A small crowd milled about at the corner of Ayala Avenue and Rufino Street in Makati City at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, puzzling over the fatal fall of a man from an upper floor of PBCom Tower.

The man died instantly from the fall, and was later initially identified as Rissan Alaroso, who, it appeared, was employed as a helper of Mega City Construction ad Development Corporation.

Upon initial investigation, sources from the Makati City Police indicated that the incident may not necessarily be the case of an accidental fall because the spot from where he must have fallen had a high fencing at the ledge.

But PBCom officials were to claim that none of their building contractors had a Rissan Alaroso in their payroll.

Investigators have started to ascertain whether or not the man actually fell from PBCom Tower, or if this was a possible case of suicide.

The remains of the dead man was brought to Rizal Funeral Homes in Pasay City, and nobody has come to claim or identify him, so far.