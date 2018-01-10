WATCH | Police estimate puts Traslacion 2018 devotees, pilgrims at 2.5 million

(Above) Video clip from News5 of the procession at the vicinity of San Sebastian Church.

ALL PHOTOGRAPHS BY BERNARD TESTA, INTERAKSYON

MANILA – By nightfall Tuesday, the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene, also called Andas, reached the heart of Quiapo district, and police estimated that as many as 2.5 devotees and pilgrims had taken part, so far, as the yearly observance still has to make its way back to Quiapo Church or the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

The procession started at 5:45 a.m., departing Quirino Grandstand at Luneta Park.

As of 8 p.m., the carroza carrying the Black Nazarene could be seen passing through Castillejos Street.

Devotees from all directions swamped the procession.

Before an audience that included Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, and Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Tagle said in his homily during the midnight Mass at the Quirino Grandstand: “Ang buhay, wala sa kapangyarihan. Pinanganak tayong walang kapangyarihan, at sa oras ng kamatayan, wala kang kapangyarihan. Mabuhay ka nang hindi ganid sa kapangyarihan at magiging tunay kang buhay na tao (Life is not about power. We were born without power, and at the hour of our death, we have no power. Live not lusting for power, and you will become a person who is truly alive).”

For some, the ritual was a vow, for others, a promise to honor and pour devotion on the Black Nazarene for a grace or favor received.

It took two hours and more than a few interruptions before the andas reached its first prayer station at the corner of Katigbak and Roxas Boulevard.

By 10 a.m., the image was across Manila City Hall, having advanced less than two kilometers.

The procession moved slowly. Some of the elderly or feeble faithful were overpowered by the crowd of devotees. There were those who fell into a trance.

First aid stations had been set up along the procession’s route.

More than a thousand persons were treated for various conditions – fainting, malaise, high blood pressure, and some who had been stepped upon, and others who suffered fractures and contusions jostling for position or striving to get near to try and touch the image or even just the rope that trailed behind the carroza.

Most of the devotees who took part in the procession walked barefoot as a sign of their devotion.

This year’s procession skipped the traditional routes crossing McArthur and Quezon bridges, leading the organizers to expect the Traslacion to end earlier than usual.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald dela Rosa was on hand to inspect the progress, and had good words to say: “We monitored no threats, and all of our 5,613 police men and women are doing a fine job.” (Reportage from Patricia Mangune, Mae Anne Los Baños, Kaye Imson Dindo Flora, Mon Gualvez, Jen Calimon, News5, and Tricia Aquino, InterAksyon)