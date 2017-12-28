WATCH | Senator Nancy Binay asks BSP to delay release of new coins

Senator Nancy Binay on Wednesday asked the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to temporarily hold in abeyance the distribution of a new set of coins next month, pending the conduct of an effective public information campaign.

The initial rollout of the new generation of the PhP5 coin, Binay noted, has been accompanied by some confusion because the newly minted coin was uncannily similar in size and feel to the PhP1 coin currently in circulation.

The new set are generally smaller in size than the present coins in use.

The information campaign, Senator Binay said, would help guide the general public about the new coin issue and avert more confusion down the line.