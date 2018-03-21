With VP Leni 3 straight days, Duterte turns on the charm – before blasting critics again

MANILA – (UPDATE 6:34 P.M) In a rare confluence of occasions, President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo – who resigned her Cabinet post last year amid intramurals between pro-Duterte groups and the Liberal Party where she belongs – found themselves together at events for three successive days, prompting the irrepressible President to turn on the charm despite their political differences.

At the start of his speech Wednesday at the commencement exercises of Philippine National Police Academy’s Maragtas Class of 2018 at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite, Duterte made an obvious attempt to slowly pronounce, for emphasis, the full name of his VP: “Maria Leonor ‘Leni’ Robredo” and then joked, “this is the third time that I have greeted you, my lady,” drawing applause.

He then noted that it’s the third day they have been together, starting with the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Sunday in Baguio City; to the 121st anniversary of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio on Tuesday; and the PNPA graduation.

He added, in Filipino, “I hope there’ll be more graduation exercises in future so we can be together.”

“Sana po may graduation pang iba para magkita pa rin tayo,” again drawing laughter. He added, “I love to see my Vice President.”

Earlier at the Army anniversary on Tuesday, Duterte had apologized for being late, saying the Cabinet meeting had taken longer than usual and then looked in Robredo’s direction and addressed her, saying the meeting lasted long because they talked about her.

“I’m very sorry I’m late; kasi late natapos ang aming Cabinet meeting, ma’am, ang pinag-usapan namin, ikaw.” This drew a smile from Robredo, who in the past had made critical comments about extra-judicial killings tied to the war on drugs. She recently said Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno deserved due process amid efforts to oust her either through impeachment or through a quo warranto petition, or pressuring her to resign through calls from stakeholders in the judiciary.

The charm episode during the salutations at his PNPA speech on Wednesday did not last long, though, as Duterte repeated yet again in his speech proper his disgust at critics of his war on drugs, saying he had promised to wipe out the scourge during his 2016 campaign, and was determined to do just that.

Duterte also explained why he had arrived late at the PNPA, saying he had last-minute discussions on the pending Philippines-Kuwait labor agreement that is hoped to end a trend of abuses against overseas Filipino workers.

Before their commencement rites at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on Wednesday, VP Leni Robredo met the Top 20 graduates of the Philippine National Police Academy’s Maragtas Class of 2018. Class of 2018’s topnotcher is Police Cadet Fritz John Vallador of Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental. Photo below, also from OVP.