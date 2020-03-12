Stores trying to reassure the Filipinos premises’ safety amid COVID-19 outbreak

Several stores and malls assured Filipinos that they are taking precautionary measures to ensure that their health is prioritized in public spaces amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The initiatives were done as the Philippines see a continuous increase of COVID-19 cases from various parts of the country.

The World Health Organization has already declared the outbreak a pandemic which means the rapid spread of a highly infectious disease through significant person-to-person contact in multiple countries.

As of writing, the country has 52 cases of infected individuals, mostly from the National Capital Region.

WHO has insisted that the public should observe frequent hand washing, social distancing and to strengthen their immunity such as eating a well-balanced diet and getting enough sleep.

The organization also advised people to avoid mass gatherings and public places as much as possible unless it is extremely necessary.

As a result, various establishments, stores and brands have already issued public advisories concerning the preventive measures it will continuously observe amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.



