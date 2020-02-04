‘Claiming it now’: Marcelito Pomoy a grand finalist on ‘America’s Got Talent’

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy thanked his fans for supporting him as he took his chance on the television show “American’s Got Talent” after he earned his spot at the grand finals.

Pomoy amazed judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon, together with the studio audience, with his rousing dual-voice rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s “Con Te Partiro.”

The judges gave him a standing ovation after his performance and he was chosen as one of the grand finalists of the US-based talent competition.

Pomoy expressed his joy on Facebook.

“Claiming it now!!! I still couldn’t believe that this is all happening to me. I thank God for all these blessings and most especially this voice that I didn’t even know where it came from,” he said.

He also admitted that he has no vocal coach. He only developed his ability to sing in two voices by constantly listening to songs and singing to them.

“And to those asking who my vocal coach id and where do I do voice lesson.. the truth is I don’t have any of those…It’s just me listening to the music then copying it.. so I guess I am just so blessed with this God-given talent,” the singer said.

Pomoy then thanked those who have supported him throughout the series.

“Again thank you everyone for all the support and love. We made it to the Grand finals. Love you all. Please continue supporting me on this,” he said.

Mandel also praised Pomoy on Twitter.

“I believe Marcelito Pomoy has the best shot of winning this whole thing!” he said.

The talent show judge also shared a video clip of Pomoy’s performance in another tweet.

“Have you heard his dual voices? Marcelito Pomoy did incredible job. Wow!” Mandel said.

The Canadian comedian gave a wittier remark on the program.

“This is the semifinals and you raised your game. The woman in you was just as good as she was the last time. But you as a man, you went up a notch. She tried to stay up with you but she couldn’t,” Mandel said.

Dixon described it as “fabulous” and his choice for Bocelli’s classic hit “brilliant.” Klum, on the other hand, said that Pomoy is her favorite contestant.

Cowell, meanwhile, advised the Filipino singer to add a “surprise” factor to his performance for the next stage.

“Marcelito, there’s no denying that you have unique, incredible special talent, so if you made it to the finals, I think you have to take a bigger risk because the surprise is over, but I do believe the gift that you have, you have a massive career in front of you,” he said.

Pomoy was previously featured on an episode of Ellen DeGeneres’s show after her staff saw a video of his winning performance at ABS-CBN’s “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2012.