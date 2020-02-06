A fan’s tweet of Nadine Lustre’s cover shoot earned mixed reactions

FROM AROUND THE WEB

A tweet of a video clip of Nadine Lustre’s cover shoot for a popular local fashion magazine sparked debate on social media after some users noted that it supposedly discredited the team behind it.

The video showed part of the shoot of Lustre and ex-boyfriend James Reid in Brazil for the February issue of Mega Magazine.

A fan account of their love team “JaDine” first shared this behind-the-scenes recording on February 3. It since gained more than one million views.

The nine-second video showed Lustre balancing on top of a chair and a pile of white boxes on a street in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It initially earned praises by her fans on the micro-blogging platform. A retweet from another big fan account @livelikepotter, however, did not sit well with some, as is expected of easily incensed social media.

“Miss Nadine Lustre did that,” the caption read. This post was retweeted more than 25,000 times.

MISS NADINE LUSTRE DID THAT pic.twitter.com/9WkjQxp3PJ — ً (@livelikepotter) February 3, 2020

Others felt like the rest of the creative team who organized the process was not appreciated.

“She did what exactly? She’s literally just standing there. The PAs did THAT. Give the workers their due,” user @skinxbones_ pointed out.

Meanwhile, a Tokyo-based photographer argued that the cover shoot became a success because of the efforts of the entire team including Lustre.

“As a photographer with bad client experiences, Nadine was doing so much more than “just standing there unbothered,”” Carlos Quiapo said.

“This whole creative process is a team process. Nadine did that. The creative team did that,” he added.

The finished photo could be found on Mega Magazine’s Instagram account.

“Straight talk is something Nadine is known for. Ask her about those photos and videos floating around of her smoking, drinking, partying and the countless risqué bikini photos she shares on Instagram. She fires back, thoughtful and candid,” part of the caption read.

Lustre’s breakup with Reid previously sent social media into a frenzy with some of them speculating a third party played a part in severing the famous team-up.

Prior to this, she was also involved in a heated social media controversy with The Philippine Star entertainment editor Ricky Lo and entertainment commentator Jobert Sucaldito.

2020 goals

Lustre shared that aside from acting, she also aspired to pursue fashion and music.

“I’m going on a different path. I don’t want to be just artista Nadine anymore. I want Nadine Lustre to be a brand. I want to do music, I want to do fashion—it’s a completely different path, different from what I was doing when we did the first Making MEGA,” she said in the article.

She also revealed that she will be releasing music in the coming months and improve her own makeup line, Lustrous.

Lustre is currently in conflict with Viva Artists Agency after she announced terminating her contract with them.

Viva immediately countered this, citing the contract she signed with them expires in June 2029.