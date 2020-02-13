Angel, Anne, Enchong, Vice: Celebrities speak out against ABS-CBN’s feared shutdown

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Usually advised mum on political issues, established artists of ABS-CBN expressed their support for the renewal of their home network’s broadcast franchise, which is being blocked by the Duterte government.

Actors Angel Locsin and Enchong Dee were the latest to rally fans to support the broadcast giant’s continued operations, citing the welfare of thousands of workers at stake with a shutdown.

Their fans have been waiting for their reactions on the quo warranto petition seeking to revoke the Kapamilya network’s license to operate filed last February 10.

Solicitor General Jose Calida accused ABS-CBN of constitutional violations, all of which ABS-CBN immediately denied after.

This petition also came even if its legislative franchise is already set to expire this March, and while the proposal to renew it is still pending in the Congress.

Locsin, on Instagram, highlighted the jobs of thousands of workers, from cameramen to members of production crew, which are now at risk because of the legal remedy used.

She also shared photos of the colleagues she had worked with in the past.

“Isang pakiusap. ‘Think before you click.’ Mga cameramen, utility, art department, technical department, production, actors, directors, caterers, producers, lightmen, crew, tents, etc.. Mga ilan sa libo-libong tao sa loob ng isang network. Kami po ang ABS-CBN,” Locsin said on February 12.

“Sa ilang taon ko po sa ABS-CBN, nakilala at minahal ko ang mga tao dito. I have listened and known their stories—kung anong mga pinag-iipunan nila, magkano pa ang utang, sino ang nagkasakit…lahat pinagpapaguran para po sa pamilya nila,” she added.

Dee stressed the importance of artists, including ABS-CBN talents, in the country.

“I always tell people that ‘Artists should be the first line of defense of our democracy,’ people tend to agree, but mostly do nothing about it or get reprimanded for saying something political,” the matinee actor said on Twitter.

He shared that he is sad and bothered by the situation.

“I am a Filipino first and my job comes second, let’s be vigilant not only because jobs are in peril, but mainly because we are Filipinos fighting for the democracy and constitution of our country,” Dee said.

“I am angry. I am sad. I am bothered,” he added.

Regine Velasquez, meanwhile, drew a picture of what will be lost in local entertainment should the shutdown push through.

She mentioned the noontime variety show ASAP, the well-loved character of Cardo in “Ang Probinsyano,” the series starred by well-loved love teams and her own performances as among the entertainment acts that the public will miss.

Anne Curtis and Ruffa Gutierrez also expressed their support for ABS-CBN, citing the jobs it provided to many Filipinos over the years.

Ria Atayde and Vice Ganda, meanwhile, defended the company against tax evasion allegations online.

In his petition, Calida accused the firm of supposed foreign ownership and running operations it has not been given permission to do so in the first place.

Blow to the music industry

The Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit, an organization of professional Filipino singers, stressed the company’s importance as a platform for improving the local music industry.

“ABS-CBN and its various units have long been a steadfast partner and massive platform for not just our members but indeed the entire Filipino music community to hone and share their artistry. Shutting it down will deal a significant blow to our community of artists that Filipinos rely on for more than their entertainment. The repercussions will indeed be felt far beyond our sector,” it said on Facebook.

Statement of Support from OPM re OSG Filing of “Quo Warranto” against ABS CBN Posted by OPM – Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-Aawit on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Seasoned singers Ogie Alcasid and Gary Valenciano also reposted the organization’s message on their accounts.