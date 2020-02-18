America’s Got Talent judge ‘shocked’ at Marcelito Pomoy’s 4th place finish

FROM AROUND THE WEB

One of the judges of the “America’s Got Talent: The Champion” was “shocked” that Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy finished fourth place on the reality talent show.

Newcomer panelist Alesha Dixon, who is also a longtime member of “Britain’s Got Talent” cast member, shared a clip of an announcement revealing the fourth placer of the competition and asked her followers if they were “shocked” with the results too.

“Wow. I’m shocked. @marcelitopomoy8 (Marcelito Pomoy) takes 4th place. Are you shocked as well?” part of her tweet reads.

Her tweet earned mixed reactions from the public in which some of them agreed with her remarks while there were those who argued that Pomoy “shouldn’t have made it that far.”

Dixon is known for calling out fellow judge Simon Cowell.

“Stupefied,” a Twitter user agreed in response to Dixon’s tweet.

“@AGT (America’s Got Talent) cheaters! Who’s the most viewed contestant on YouTube? Stop using people to get high ratings. Stupid cooking show,” another user exclaimed in reference to Pomoy.

“No, I’m not shocked. I’m disappointed coz Simon makes the decision [on] who will win this competition,” wrote another Twitter user.

There were others, however, who still congratulated the Filipino singer despite finishing fourth.

“(You’re) still a #Champion for us #MarcelitoPomoy, we are very proud of you. Keep singing and reach your dreams #AimHigh,” said a fan.

After the announcement of winners, Pomoy was the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines.

Pomoy, the Filipino contender on the talent show’s second season, indeed landed fourth, confirming rumors a week ahead of the official announcement of the results.

His final performance was the theme song of Disney animated film “Beauty and the Beast” singing as both Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Pomoy previously stunned viewers when a video of him talking about the song choice of his final performance surfaced on social media.

He mentioned that Cowell and his music team were the ones who chose his song, which eventually received a cool reception from the critic himself.

It has prompted his fans to create the hashtag “JusticeForMarcelito” to accuse the record executive of allegedly being unfair to Pomoy.

Pomoy is known for his ability to perform both parts of a soprano and a tenor in songs. He first gained recognition for becoming the grand champion in ABS-CBN’s “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2012, the Philippine counterpart of the international talent show.