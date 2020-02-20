Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli getting married today? Posts of ‘The Voice Teens’ staff say otherwise

FROM AROUND THE WEB

Some production staff of “The Voice Teens” shared posts of one of its coaches, Sarah Geronimo, on a taping amid speculations that she will get married to her beau Matteo Guidicelli today.

ABS-CBN employee Carlo Yanesa shared a video with the “Popstar Royalty” with the caption: “Dito po ba venue? Yes invited kame hahaha.”

The same video appeared on another ABS-CBN employee’s timeline, Evi Zapanta, who shared the clip with the following caption:

“Saan ba talaga ang venue Sarah Geronimo? Madaling araw ba yan? Hanggang gabi kasi tayo dito sa The Voice Teens eh,” she wrote with amusement.

Saan ba talaga ang venue Sarah Geronimo ?😍 Madaling araw ba yan? Hanggang gabi kasi tayo dito sa The Voice Teens Abscbn eh. Napa vid tuloy si Carlo Yanesa kasama ang gustong makikain na sina Jomar and Mark Joseph Buenafe 🤣 Ang bihis ko daw pang reception. Ah eh normal ko lang po yan na pang everyday 😂#TheVoiceTeens #TheVoiceTeensPh #SarahGeronimo 🌈 Posted by Evi Zapanta on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Yanesa also retweeted a fellow employee’s post that featured a social media card reporting that the couple “are getting married anytime today,” based on what they called “a highly-reliable source.”

“Eto ang aabangan ko mamaya. Sa rehearsal ba mangyayari to? Hahaha,” Yanesa wrote.

The retweeted post came from Jomar Yap, another staff of “The Voice Teens,” who asked about the exact time of the supposed wedding so that the production team will work “double time” on today’s shoot.

MGA WHAT TIME PO BA ANG WEDDING??! Para double time kami sa shoot today with Coach Sarah! Kasi kasama namin siya now eh. Kami na po mag-aadjust!!! 😂🤪 pic.twitter.com/Dd0EVeQ19u — jomar yap (@jumarjomar) February 20, 2020

Marriage?

An article reported that the couple is set to get married today. The information allegedly came from a “highly-reliable source.”

“The wedding is so hush-hush that, according to the source, Matteo’s family ‘will be present.’ It’s not sure if Sarah’s parents, Divine and Delfin, are attending,” Lo wrote.

He also quoted the unidentified source who mentioned that the couple has already “applied for a marriage license last Feb. 3.”

“There have been reports that the sweethearts were planning to get married in Italy where Matteo’s dad comes from and the rumored date was March 14, the same date that another Sarah…Lahbati…and Richard Gutierrez are getting married,” the article continued.

Geronimo and Guidicelli are known for being private in their romantic affair.

They only announced their engagement with each other in November 2019 although there were speculations that it might have been “for over a year” already that time, Cosmopolitan Philippines said.