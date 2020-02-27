Matteo calls Sarah Geronimo ‘Mrs. Guidicelli’ and local Twitter gushed over it

“Mrs. Guidicelli,” also known as Sarah Geronimo, became one of the most trending keywords in local Twitter after Matteo Guidicelli officially broke his silence about their controversial wedding.
The Filipino-Italian actor confirmed in an Instagram post that he married the “Popstar Royalty” last February 20 in a Christian ceremony at around 6 p.m. at the Victory Church in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.
Guidicelli described the eventful day as “a day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions.”
The actor explained that he and Geronimo decided to keep the nuptial an intimate affair due to “private matters.”
02 20 2020, A day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. Yes, we got married. Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli. First and foremost, We would like to express the overwhelming joy, love and excitement we have in beginning our life together. We decided to keep everything as intimate as possible because of private matters. Each and everyone of you have been part of our love journey and we want to say, Thank you. Friends, family and everyone on “social media” have been a source of inspiration, strength, and most importantly, of LOVE. That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never “punched” anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family. I would like to say thank you to my family for loving Sarah like a daughter. Our family is growing and we are blessed. Papa and mama, thank you for deeply loving and welcoming Sarah into our family. In time, with God’s grace and Love, everything will heal and fall into place. We are happy, we are blessed, and we are husband and wife! Let’s always celebrate life and love! Nothing will ever defeat pure honest LOVE. God bless everyone for your love and support! Again, from the deepest part of our hearts thank you! Sincerely, Mr and Mrs. Guidicelli #family #BLESSED #HappywifeHappyLife #G022020
Guidicelli also thanked everyone who supported them in their “love journey” and described them as “a source of inspiration, strength and most importantly, of LOVE.”
“That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never ‘punched’ anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” the 29-years-old actor continued.
He also thanked his family for welcoming Geronimo as he hoped time, “with God’s grace and Love,” will eventually heal everything.
“Again, from the deepest part of our hearts, thank you! Sincerely, Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli,” the actor wrote.
He also shared the same post on his own Twitter account, where the keyword “Mrs. Guidicelli” shortly landed on the microblogging platform’s top trending list in the country.
Supporters of the newly-wedded couple showered local Twitter with congratulatory messages as they shared Guidicelli’s unparalleled happiness and exuded giddiness after he referred to Geronimo as now “Mrs. Guidicelli.”
“MY HEAAAAART!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR THE BOTH OF YOU!!! LOVE WINS ALWAYS AND FOREVER! WE ARE ALL PRAYING FOR YOU MATT AND SARAH! My utmost gratitude to Guidicelli family for being Sarah’s rock. THANK YOU!” a Twitter user wrote.
Another Filipino wished them “the best of God’s blessings” as they embark on a new chapter of their lives as a married couple.
“Wishing Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli the best of God’s blessings as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. Love conquers all!” the Twitter user said.
Another social media user likewise compiled different personalities from the showbiz industry who similarly congratulated the couple for legalizing their relationship despite constant hurdles, particularly in the form of Geronimo’s own mother—at least, according to their close friend and relationship counselor Letty Fuentes.
“Overwhelming love and support for Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli! Love wins!” the Twitter user said.
Based on the screengrab, local celebrities who commented include Liz Uy, Luis Manzano, Meg Imperial, Kris Aquino, Anne Curtis-Smith, Mariel Padilla, Zsa-Zsa Padilla, Georgina Wilson, Megan Young, Iza Calzado, Alex Gonzaga and Vina Morales.
Previously, the bride’s close-in security detail surprised everyone when he appeared in one of Raffy Tulfo’s radio program “Wanted sa Radyo” after he initially said that he wouldn’t file a formal charge against Guidicelli.
The actor was accused of supposedly punching Geronimo’s bodyguard on the throat the night of the wedding, an allegation that the former has insistently denied.
The date of the controversial wedding of the couple was first reported in a national daily. This buzz was initially questioned by colleagues of Geronimo as they shared videos of her during a taping session in the morning.
It was later on revealed that the marriage actually took place in the evening despite Mommy Divine‘s reported disapproval of the union.