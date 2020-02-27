Matteo calls Sarah Geronimo ‘Mrs. Guidicelli’ and local Twitter gushed over it

FROM AROUND THE WEB

“Mrs. Guidicelli,” also known as Sarah Geronimo, became one of the most trending keywords in local Twitter after Matteo Guidicelli officially broke his silence about their controversial wedding.

The Filipino-Italian actor confirmed in an Instagram post that he married the “Popstar Royalty” last February 20 in a Christian ceremony at around 6 p.m. at the Victory Church in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Guidicelli described the eventful day as “a day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions.”

The actor explained that he and Geronimo decided to keep the nuptial an intimate affair due to “private matters.”

Guidicelli also thanked everyone who supported them in their “love journey” and described them as “a source of inspiration, strength and most importantly, of LOVE.”

“That evening was almost perfect until some unexpected events took place, but don’t worry I never ‘punched’ anyone. I will forever stand up and protect my wife just as how my father would protect my whole family,” the 29-years-old actor continued.

He also thanked his family for welcoming Geronimo as he hoped time, “with God’s grace and Love,” will eventually heal everything.

“Again, from the deepest part of our hearts, thank you! Sincerely, Mr. and Mrs. Guidicelli,” the actor wrote.

He also shared the same post on his own Twitter account, where the keyword “Mrs. Guidicelli” shortly landed on the microblogging platform’s top trending list in the country.

Supporters of the newly-wedded couple showered local Twitter with congratulatory messages as they shared Guidicelli’s unparalleled happiness and exuded giddiness after he referred to Geronimo as now “Mrs. Guidicelli.”

“MY HEAAAAART!!! I AM SO HAPPY FOR THE BOTH OF YOU!!! LOVE WINS ALWAYS AND FOREVER! WE ARE ALL PRAYING FOR YOU MATT AND SARAH! My utmost gratitude to Guidicelli family for being Sarah’s rock. THANK YOU!” a Twitter user wrote.

Another Filipino wished them “the best of God’s blessings” as they embark on a new chapter of their lives as a married couple.

“Wishing Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli the best of God’s blessings as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. Love conquers all!” the Twitter user said.

Another social media user likewise compiled different personalities from the showbiz industry who similarly congratulated the couple for legalizing their relationship despite constant hurdles, particularly in the form of Geronimo’s own mother—at least, according to their close friend and relationship counselor Letty Fuentes.

“Overwhelming love and support for Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli! Love wins!” the Twitter user said.

Based on the screengrab, local celebrities who commented include Liz Uy, Luis Manzano, Meg Imperial, Kris Aquino, Anne Curtis-Smith, Mariel Padilla, Zsa-Zsa Padilla, Georgina Wilson, Megan Young, Iza Calzado, Alex Gonzaga and Vina Morales.

Overwhelming love and support for Mr. & Mrs. Guidicelli ! Love wins! 😭❤️#AshMattStrongma pic.twitter.com/9aJQfWtlI7 — vnssarah ✨ (@vjasheeer27) February 26, 2020

Previously, the bride’s close-in security detail surprised everyone when he appeared in one of Raffy Tulfo’s radio program “Wanted sa Radyo” after he initially said that he wouldn’t file a formal charge against Guidicelli.

The actor was accused of supposedly punching Geronimo’s bodyguard on the throat the night of the wedding, an allegation that the former has insistently denied.

The date of the controversial wedding of the couple was first reported in a national daily. This buzz was initially questioned by colleagues of Geronimo as they shared videos of her during a taping session in the morning.

It was later on revealed that the marriage actually took place in the evening despite Mommy Divine‘s reported disapproval of the union.