Twitterverse thinks Alexa Ilacad is perfect choice for young Bobbie in ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ prequel

The casting of actress Alexa Ilacad as the young version of character Roberta “Bobbie” Salazar in the prequel of the iconic Filipino comedy-drama movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding” made Twitter Philippines users anticipate how the upcoming film will play out.

On Thursday, Star Cinema announced that a movie showing the lives of the well-known characters of the fictional Salazar family, particularly the sisters in their teenage years, is in the works.

This time, the movie will be under the direction of Giselle Andres who assisted director Cathy Garcia-Molina on the 2013-released film.

Titled “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” it is set 10 years before the events of the movie.

The “ates” or the big sisters in the film will be played by Ilacad as Bobbie, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Gillian Vivencio as Alex and Belle Mariano as Gabbie.

Kapamilya stars Angel Locsin, Toni Gonzaga and Shaina Magdayao previously played the roles of Alex, Teddie and Gabbie, respectively.

The role of CJ or Rebreb, which was played by Enchong Dee before, is still open for casting.

FOUR SISTERS BEFORE THE WEDDING. A production of Star Cinema's sub brand, #SCX ! #ComingSoon

Although not much is known about the details of the plot, the casting of the iconic sisters in their younger years makes fans wonder how the actresses will portray the well-loved characters.

Ilacad, one of the most talked-about actresses in the prequel so far, mentioned that she couldn’t help but feel nervous about the project.

“Ako, ‘yung reaction ko, ‘Yes!’ pero siyempre biglang nag-sink in na ‘Hala, kaya ko ba?’ saka ‘yung ‘Hindi, kakayanin ko!” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Ilacad also said she can relate to her character, Bobbie, in a way as both of them are willing to do anything to achieve their dreams.

“Pareho kaming madaming pangarap, at gagawin namin ang lahat para makamit ‘yun,” she shared.

In the movie, Bobbie is the second eldest among the siblings. Her character works as a corporate communications manager in New York City. She is described as an overachiever who is known for her straightforward opinions.

Her character was played by Bea Alonzo, whose certain lines have become iconic and spawned memes on the internet.

Mini ‘Bobbie’

When the “Four Sisters and a Wedding” prequel project was announced, the spotlight was immediately placed on the actresses.

Local Twitterverse was especially enthusiastic about Ilacad being cast into Bobbie’s role. They observed that her physical features and bearing are convincing as a graduate of the prestigious Ateneo de Manila University, Bobbie’s alma mater.

“Si Alexa Ilacad fit na fit ‘yung role na Bobbie, napanood ko ‘yung acting niya sa ‘Killer Bride’ e. Bagay!” part of a Twitter user’s comment reads, referencing the actress’ last television series project.

“Nakita ko palang pic, ‘di ko pa nababasa mga roles, feel ko na agad na si Bobbie si Alexa at si Alex ‘yung isang girl,” another user commented.

“The Four Sisters and a Wedding prequel casting director needs a raise, hello ALEXA AS BOBBIE PLEASE, SO STUNNING,” said another user.

Ilacad is a former “Goin’ Bulilit” star who has participated in various television series such as “Luv U,” “Bagito,” “Doble Kara” and “The Killer Bride.”

The 20-year-old mestiza used to be associated with fellow “Goin’ Bulilit” star Nash Aguas.