Jane De Leon honors past Darna actresses and here’s how some of them responded

Upcoming Darna actress Jane De Leon paid homage to some of the past generation actresses who played the iconic role of the local comic book heroine “Darna” on International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

De Leon posted photos of nine actresses who played the role of Darna in the silver screen and television series. Some of them played the remake of Mars Ravelo’s original series while others played a cameo role in “Captain Barbell.”

The new Darna even tagged them in her tribute, which she also posted across her social media accounts.

“I respect and salute all these women (and to all the Darnas before them) who became a symbol of a strong and independent Filipina,” the Kapamilya actress said.

“The voice of their generation who have been continuously doing their part as superheroes behind the costume through their individual achievements, efforts, and advocacies to help humanity and nature in general. You are all and will always be an inspiration today and onwards,” she added.

The world celebrates International Women’s Day every March 8 to commemorate the “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.”

The actresses featured by Jane in her tribute include:

Nanette Medved – Darna (1991)

Vilma Santos – Lipad, Darna, Lipad! (1973), Darna and the Giants (1973), Darna vs the Planet Women (1975) and Darna and Ding (1980)

Anjanette Abayari – Darna: Ang Pagbabalik (1994)

Sharon Cuneta – Captain Barbell (1986)

Regine Velasquez-Alcasid – Captain Barbell (2003)

Angel Locsin – Mars Ravelo’s Darna (2005)

Marian Rivera – Mars Ravelo’s Darna (2009)

Rosa Del Rosario – Darna (1951) and Darna at ang Babaing Lawin (1952)



De Leon also included predecessor Liza Soberano in her tribute. She replaced the Soberano after the the actress withdrew from the upcoming superheroine film due to finger bone fracture that required her to undergo therapies and surgeries.

Soberano was among the actresses who responded to De Leon’s tribute post.

“Love you! ❤” Soberano reacted, while De Leon also replied that she loved her back while addressing Soberano with her real name “Hope.” Soberano’s real name is “Hope Elizabeth.”

Meanwhile, Rivera who played Darna in a television series version at GMA Network, reacted with a kissing face emoji, to which De Leon replied with a heart emoji.

Twenty-one-year-old De Leon is the newest actress chosen to play the role of prestigious Filipina heroine character “Darna.” Her new role was announced by ABS-CBN in July last year.

The upcoming movie adaptation of “Darna” directed by Jerrold Tarog only started filming in January this year.

Tarrog described De Leon as “instinctive actress” who bested almost 300 local celebrities who auditioned for the highly-coveted role.

