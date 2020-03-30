Actress Angel Locsin warned her followers of a fake Facebook account that uses her name to supposedly give cash assistance and relief goods to those affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The 34-year-old actress shared the screenshot of the fake Facebook account with the name “Angel Locsin Staffed” and clarified that it is not her nor is it connected with her.

“This is not me. Mag-ingat po,” Locsin said on her Twitter account.

The screenshot includes a Facebook post of the poser account with the following text:

“Anong gusto nyo cash 1500 or relief goods? Baka kase may importante kayong bilhin, hahanap kame ng 150 person na bukas and Palawan express sa kanila para mabigyan ng pera! Inbox nalang po ang sagot paki follow nalang din yong account namin! Salamat!”

This is not me. Magingat po pic.twitter.com/ULFWrBVEVk — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) March 30, 2020

Locsin’s official Facebook page similarly informed Filipinos about the fake account and announced that the only account affiliated with her is the Facebook page @AngelLocsin which has a verified badge.

PLEASE REPORT THIS ACCOUNThttps://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100045770829660We would like to inform everyone… Posted by Angel Locsin on Sunday, March 29, 2020

On Monday, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto also told the public to be wary of fake accounts, fake quotes and fake posts that are propagating online especially in times of a health crisis.

“Don’t forget that there are a lot of fake accounts, fake quotes, fake anything-you-can-think-of… Hassle to deal (with) this on top of a health crisis.. ‘di siguro maiwasan sa panahon ngayon lalo na’t maraming bored,” the young city chief wrote on Twitter.

He urged the public to only follow verified accounts or those with a blue budge to avoid being fed with false information.

In his latest tweets, Sotto also sought for the public’s help in reporting fake accounts that are posing as him on the microblogging platform.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts have the usernames @vicosotto_, @Itsvicosotto, @VSvicosotto and @IamVicoSotto.

Patulong po. Marami kasing FAKE ACCOUNT (yung iba pare-pareho itsura tulad nito). Doble ingat po tayo at kung may nakita po kayong nag-share o naniniwalang ako yun… paki inform naman sila. Maraming salamat!! Lahat ng social media account ko ay #verified (fb, twitter, ig only) pic.twitter.com/8NpXSgnV2Z — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 30, 2020

The mayor is known to be active on social media. He utilizes the online platform to mainly inform his constituents and address some of their concerns.

Angel’s real efforts

Meanwhile, Locsin and her friends earlier led the initiative to set up air-conditioned tents for frontliners battling COVID-19 in Taguig City.

The actress and her foundation sponsored pillows, masks, beds and tents as sleeping quarters complete with comfort rooms for the city’s health workers.

Locsin was helped by her fiancé Neil Arce and fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo, Paulo Avelino, Ria Atayde, Lorna Tolentino, Vice Ganda, Ryza Cenon, Angelica Panganiban, Arlene Muhlach and Pocholo Barretto.

The initiative was part of her “#UniTentWeStand” campaign where she aims to provide additional rooms at hospitals operating at full capacity in light of the pandemic.

Apart from Taguig City, Locsin has also donated to the Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, UniHealth Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Diliman Doctors Hospital, among others.

The actress likewise donated food to the Philippine Coast Guard‘s COVID-19 Task Force on March 22 while they were on duty in Lakeshore, Taguig City.

Other celebrities have also been doing their part to help those who are mostly affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine—the impoverished and daily wage earners.

These include vlogger Mimiyuuuh, indie band Ben&Ben, Maine Mendoza, Bela Padilla, Matteo Guidicelli and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.