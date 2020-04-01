Angel Locsin calls out a tabloid for misleading headline on viral haircut video with fiance

An offended Angel Locsin called out a local tabloid for the way it framed a report about her fiancé, film producer Neil Arce‘s, viral video where she was seen giving him a haircut.

Inquirer Bandera published a report titled “Magka-live in na ba sina Angel Locsin at Neil Arce?” on Tuesday.

The report was about Arce’s video where the actress gave him a haircut since barbershops are closed in light of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. This story was also shared on Twitter.

While it was overall a light story, Locsin was offended with the way it was titled.

“Kaloka ‘yung headline niyo,” she commented on the tweet of Inquirer Bandera.

The tabloid’s account replied, “Ay, sorry naman Miss Angel kung naloka ka. Pero ano ba ang real score?”

“Di ba kayo nag re-research? Ikakasal kami. Magkapitbahay. Magkatabi ‘yung building sa iisang residential condo. Hindi ba binasa ng editor niyo ‘yung sinulat bago mag-isip ng headline?” she responded anew.

Locsin first admitted that she was in a relationship with Arce in October 2017. They got engaged in June 2019.

The tabloid’s headline similarly caught the attention of local Twitter where some users chided the tabloid for its misleading headline.

“Pwede ba Banderitas Inquirer na ‘di alam mag-inquire. Have some sense of respect. ‘Yung tao tulong (bang) tulong sa krisis tapos ‘yan pa gaganti niyo,” a Twitter user said.

“Kahit ‘di nag-research kung sana pinanood (nang) maayos ‘yung video malalaman na magkapitbahay po kayo ni Neil kasi sinabi niya naman po sa video na papagupit nga siya sa kapitbahay niya which is ikaw po,” another online user said in response to Locsin.

“Alam naman nila ang sagot actually base sa content, kaso ba’t parang malicious ang tanong? My utang ba na paliwanag sa inyo si Gel? ‘Di ba, ikakasal na sila! Ba’t sila mag-li-live in. Eh ikakasal na nga, ‘di ba? Ano ang point?” wrote a Filipino.

Locsin is currently busy with her campaign “#UniTentWeStand” which aims to stop the spread of COVID-19 in overcrowded areas by setting up tents in public and private hospitals.

She has so far donated isolation tents for COVID-19 positive patients, sanitation tents for the public and tents to be used as sleeping quarters of frontliners who are not able to go home to their families.

On Tuesday, Locsin and Arce personally helped set up the isolation tents they donated to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

LOOK: Actress Angel Locsin (@143redangel) and film producer Neil Arce have donated two isolation tents to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center (@gabmmcofficial). The tents will be used for persons under investigation and COVID-19 patients.#AlertoManileno #COVID19PH pic.twitter.com/Xra6vost8q — Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) March 31, 2020



