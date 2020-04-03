Here’s how Filipinos can earn amid COVID-19 work suspension, according to Dingdong Dantes

Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes recently shared a way on how Filipinos can still earn income despite the work suspension due to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

In a tweet, the 39-year-old actor invited freelancers, people looking for alternative jobs and fresh graduates from senior high, high school and college to apply for home-based jobs currently being offered in JobStreet Philippines, an online job portal.

“Gusto mo ba ng trabaho habang naka-home quarantine?” Dantes wrote on Twitter.

“May home-based jobs din na ‘no experience needed’ at interview na pwedeng sa phone lang! Ayos!” he continued.

Gusto mo ba ng trabaho habang naka-home quarantine? May online jobs para sa freelancers, sa mga naghahanap ng alternative work, at sa K-12/HS grads. May home-based jobs din na ‘no experience needed’ at interview na pwedeng sa phone lang! Ayos! https://t.co/PQag88Vn4B #SanaOL pic.twitter.com/sgTc6EzvqN — Dingdong Dantes (@dingdongdantes) April 3, 2020

Dantes said that his own foundation, the YesPinoy Foundation, supports the “#SanaOL” campaign of Jobstreet which aims to give Filipinos the opportunity to earn from their homes despite the work suspension in light of the COVID-19 quarantine.

He shared the link that directs the jobseeker to a Facebook post of the online job portal. It features website links that contain different types of home-based jobs suited for various people, including those who have no working experience yet.

In this time of uncertainty, we’re here to make sure that every Filipino has a chance to be safe and secure. Here are… Posted by JobStreet Philippines on Monday, March 30, 2020

Among the jobs offered are part-time education consultants, ESL (English as Second Language) teachers for kids, content editor, content writer, marketing virtual assistants, quality analyst, freelance report analyst and a sales agent, among others.

Other websites have also started curating job portals where Filipinos can sign up for home-based jobs for the duration of the quarantine period and even beyond.

Meanwhile, Filipinos praised Dantes’ initiative to help Filipinos, particularly those who couldn’t work from home due to the nature of their jobs and are left without income.

“This is how an influential celebrity should behave during this pandemic,” a Twitter user said.

“Thank youuuu,” another online user wrote.

Work suspension

Ever since President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire region of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine on March 17, several business operations have been suspended excluding those in the healthcare sector and other industries deemed as essential services like banks, pharmacies and supermarkets.

The government urged the private sector to shift to home-based or remote working as the quarantine takes place in a bid to restrict movement and travel as an attempt to flatten the curve.

While some companies have complied, there are others who couldn’t work from home due to the nature of their jobs.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Belo III said that more than 630,000 Filipino workers have been displaced as an effect of the coronavirus pandemic, either through temporary closure or flexible working arrangements.

He has appealed to the private sectors to apply for the labor department’s COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program where workers can receive a lump-sum assistance of P5,000 from the government in light of the quarantine period.

Informal workers are entitled to a minimum wage fee provided they work in their own households for ten days.

The income would be facilitated by officials of different local government units.