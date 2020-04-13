‘Your Easter Bobbie’: Bea Alonzo’s food packaging tags for frontliners catch attention

As pictures of Bea Alonzo preparing food for the frontliners surfaced online, Filipinos took notice of one of her labels in the packaging that referenced her famous character in the family movie “Four Sisters and a Wedding.”

The 32-year-old Kapamilya actress shared that she initially planned to prepare meals for 100 frontliners but she only managed to cook for 98.

“Given the circumstances, I decided not to be hard on myself because the core reason why I cooked in the first place is to give a little joy to our frontliners, and just by doing that, I already felt fulfilled,” Alonzo wrote in Instagram.

She also thanked her friends and food companies who donated meals to the frontliners.

A number of news outlets posted photos of Alonzo’s initiative on social media and Filipinos noticed that she used the name “Bobbie” on some of the meals’ packaging.

“Your Easter BOBBIE hahaha lovet!” a Twitter user said as he retweeted a news item showing Alonzo’s prepared meals.

“Bentang benta saken ung pa ‘EASTER BOBBIE’ ni Bea Alonzo sa IG (Instagram),” another online user said.

“Ang cute na nilagay niya, from your easter Bobbie,” said another Twitter user.

In one of Alonzo’s uploaded pictures, the packaging of the pasta meals reads: “Happy Easter! Maraming Salamat po! From, Your Easter BOBBIE”

Reports said that Alonzo’s cooked pasta, as well as meals donated by food companies, were sent to frontliners of the Fatima University Medical Center in Valenzuela and other hospitals in Quezon City.

Recipients include the East Avenue Medical Center, the Philippine Heart Center and the Lung Center of the Philippines.

Alonzo has been collecting cash donations and partnering with companies to help and support frontliners during the enhanced community quarantine through her organization “I AM HOPE.”

Her organization has so far donated improvised face shields, bottles of ethyl alcohol and medical supplies to the frontliners.

Who’s ‘Bobbie?’

“Bobbie” is Alonzo’s character from “Four Sisters and a Wedding,” a film that has since become one of the most iconic comedy-dramas in Star Cinema‘s contemporary filmography.

Bobbie Salazar is known as the second eldest of the fictional siblings who works as a corporate communications manager in New York City. She is described as an overachiever known for her straightforward opinions.

Some of the character’s lines have spawned countless memes on the internet which constantly become viral.

Bobbie Salazar memes keep me awake. https://t.co/qetC7UB5S8 — AJ Crisostomo (@DhengNhiie) August 6, 2019

A prequel of the film is currently in the works which will show the sisters in their younger years and aim to provide more insight about their sibling dynamics.

Actress Alexa Ilacad will portray Alonzo’s character in “Four Sisters Before the Wedding,” a choice that has been lauded by fans of the film’s predecessor in terms of creation.