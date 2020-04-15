Comedienne Ethel Booba on Tuesday released a vlog sharing the story behind the sudden closure of the Twitter account bearing her name.

Ethel recently disowned the account allegedly due to its politically-charged posts despite having 1.6 million followers.

In her latest vlog titled “The Revelation,” the television personality claimed that she never had any direct contact with the person behind the now-non-existing account @IamEthylGabison and that she never earned any profit from it.

Ethel, whose real name is Ethyl Gabison, claimed that she used to have her own account under the username @IamRealGabisonEthyl. However, she said she found the micro-blogging platform full of hateful posts so she let her account go until it was eventually deactivated.

Timeline of alleged ‘fake account’

The comedienne said that the now-non-existing Twitter account, known as @IamEthylGabison, on the other hand, was created by an individual who virtually introduced him or herself as her “fan” in 2012.

The unnamed individual allegedly reached out to Ethel in 2016 and showed the Twitter account which was then filled with jokes and funny quips that the comedienne herself said she would’ve posted.

According to Ethel, she was initially amused since the individual was able to capture her social media voice.

Ethel eventually let the account operate, thinking she had earned herself a free “admin” while others would hire people to boost their presence on social media.

“May admin ako, nakalibre ako,” she said on her vlog.

The comedienne would occasionally pitch jokes and funny remarks to the account handler to be posted on the controversial social media account on her behalf.

Ethel, however, clarified that it was her siblings or friends who had direct communication with the individual, stressing that there was always a third party or mediator.

The Twitter account eventually became popular that entertainment company Viva approached Ethel to create a book about it, “#Charotism: The Wit and Wisdom of Ethel Booba.”

In 2019, however, the comedienne said that the tweets of the account had become more political, which she claimed she had no interest of.

The supposed fake account was vocal in criticizing the government, particularly the Duterte administration and other controversial policies.

“Wala naman akong kahilig-hilig (in politics). Eh di dapat kumandidato na ako. Madami akong followers, baka nanalo pa ako,” Ethel said.

She added that she has repeatedly appealed for the account handler to cease tweeting on political matters since she is not personally interested in the topic.

Ethel also showed screenshot of messages from her sibling allegedly asking the account handler to stop posting political tweets since the comedienne was then pregnant.

Last April 9, Ethel publicly disowned the account through her official Instagram account and announced that it was “fake.”

“#StopUsingMyName,” one of her hashtags in the post reads.

“Dati katuwaan lang ‘to eh… Pati ‘yung mga pini-feed ko sa kanya na jokes, hindi na niya tini-tweet,” Ethel claimed on her vlog.

“May sarili ka pa lang hinaing eh. Ba’t kailangan mo ‘ko gamitin,” she added, addressing the account handler.

Ethel’s announcement shook social media who questioned the veracity of her claims but the TV personality also addressed these claims on her vlog.

Ethel said that contrary to the critical tweets and what the image of the account has built for her, she has campaigned and voted for President Rodrigo Duterte during the 2016 elections and during his mayoral bid in his bailiwick Davao City.

“Hindi ako anti-Duterte. Binoto ko nga ‘yung tao e,” Ethel stressed. She also urged the public to “back read” her Facebook and Instagram posts for proof.

The comedienne also denied claims that she was “threatened” by anyone to shut down the Twitter account because of its critical posts.

Social media users earlier speculated that Ethel was threatened to disown her account amid its critical posts.

They cited that she previously promoted the Twitter account and the best-selling book of tweet compilation on her TV guestings.

A book was literally published under Ethel Booba’s name and that book was closely associated with Ethel Booba’s twitter and her twitter persona. Is this the Duterte government attempting to silence a critic like they always do? We all know thr answer. — K | (@kaeofficial) April 9, 2020

Good morning sa mga bagong gising d’yan. Ethel Booba is being threatened by the Duterte Admin by making her disown her famous Twitter account na anti-govt. You can silence her, but never her fans. — ms. rona won’t STFU (@ronzaeboo) April 9, 2020



Ethel countered these claims and said that she only called on the Twitter user posing as her to stop since criticisms are not helping during the COVID-19 pandemic and because he/she may profit from the account in the upcoming 2022 elections.

The comedienne then urged the Filipinos to stop politicking especially in times of a global health crisis.

“Dapat magkaisa tayong lahat, walang dilawan, walang (pro) Duterte… hindi natin alam kung hanggang saan ‘to (the pandemic),” she said.